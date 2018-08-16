Opinion writer

* John Wagner reports that Omarosa is so, so not done:

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released a secret recording Thursday in a bid to bolster her contention that she was offered a $15,000-a-month contract from President Trump’s campaign to stay silent after being fired from her job. On the recording, campaign aide Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, can be heard discussing salary considerations and other aspects of a campaign job with Manigault Newman and makes clear that she expects her to be positive about the president. The release of the recording, during an interview with MSNBC, was the latest escalation of Manigault Newman’s feud with President Trump in the wake of the release of her tell-all book, “Unhinged,” which depicts him as racist and in mental decline.

Perhaps the White House interview process should have included a question on, “Are you already planning an intricate revenge plot that you will unleash upon us if we fire you?”

* Lindsey Bever and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. report that there was some coordinated pushback against Trump’s attack on the media:

Hundreds of newspaper editorial boards across the country answered a nationwide call Thursday to express disdain for President Trump’s attacks on the news media, while some explained their decision not to do so. The same morning, the president tweeted that the “fake news media” are the “opposition party.” The editorials came after the Boston Globe’s editorial board called on others to use their collective voice to respond to Trump’s war of words with news organizations in the United States. Trump has labeled the news media “the enemy of the American people” and called much of the coverage “fake news.” […] Trump responded to the editorials Thursday morning, tweeting that the Globe is “in collusion with other papers on free press” and that many of the media are “pushing a political agenda.”

Well yes, they are in collusion with others in the free press. That’s the point. Freedom of the press is something we in the media are happy to cooperate in order to sustain.

* Niels Lesniewski reports that the Senate passed a resolution declaring that the press is not the enemy of the people, so that’s something I guess.

* Emma Dumain reports that Democrats think they actually have a chance to flip Mark Sanford’s district in South Carolina.

* FiveThirtyEight releases its new House forecast, which is packed with valuable information. It gives Democrats a 75 percent chance of taking control.

* Ed Kilgore explains why Democrats don’t need a national platform this November.

* Ryan Cooper looks at the campaign the medical industry is preparing to mount against any drive for universal coverage.

* Michael Tomasky says Republicans don’t go along with Trump not because they’re afraid of his base, but because they agree with his views about power.

* Glenn Kessler gives the background on the Justice Department official the president is spreading conspiracy theories about.

* Retired admiral William McRaven says that if John Brennan had his security clearance revoked for criticizing the president, then he should get his revoked as well.

* Maia Szalavitz explains what the media get wrong when covering the opioid epidemic.

* And Antonio Olivo reports that super-classy GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart sent out a photoshopped image of Sen. Tim Kaine as a young man inserted into a photo of right-wing Nicaraguan Contras to try to show that Kaine is a militant leftist. Which makes about as much sense as the rest of Stewart’s campaign.