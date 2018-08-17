Opinion writer

* John Wagner and Karen DeYoung report that President Trump’s tantrum continues:

President Trump said Friday that he plans “very quickly” to strip the security clearance of Bruce Ohr, a Justice Department official he said is “a disgrace” who is tied to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly targeted Ohr as a source for Mueller and his investigation. Ohr’s connection to the matter was as an early contact in 2016 for Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence agent who investigated Trump’s ties to Russia. “I think that Bruce Ohr is a disgrace, with his wife, Nellie,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “For him to be in the Justice Department, and to be doing what he did, that is a disgrace. That is disqualifying for Mueller. And Mr. Mueller has a lot of conflicts, also.” Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, while not specifying Ohr’s current job, has said that he has no involvement in Mueller’s investigation, begun last year. Rosenstein appointed the special counsel and oversees his work.

It’s important to note that Ohr has done nothing to merit this, either than being a figure in lunatic Fox News conspiracy theorizing. It’s like saying, “Whether Hillary Clinton was or wasn’t running a child sex trafficking ring out of a D.C. pizza restaurant, we should close down the restaurant, because it’s a disgrace.”

* Dan Diamond reports that the Trump administration is trying to find new ways to be cruel to poor people:

The Trump administration is preparing to let conservative-led states impose additional restrictions on the nation’s health program for the poor that could push tens of thousands of people off coverage, POLITICO has learned. The high-stakes changes, involving work requirements and questions about illegal drug use, have been the subject of intense behind-the-scenes lobbying in recent months by federal and state lawmakers in the latest chapter of the GOP’s long-running efforts to reshape Medicaid — a policy priority extending back to the Reagan era. And they are moving forward even after a federal judge blocked Kentucky’s work requirement in June, saying the Trump administration failed to consider how the plan would affect coverage, and new evidence that thousands of Arkansans will lose benefits because of the state’s work requirement. Advocacy groups have sued to stop Medicaid work requirements in both states and threaten further litigation if more changes are OK’d. Nonetheless, the administration is expected to sign off soon on work requirements in three more states — Arizona, Wisconsin and Maine — while approving limited drug testing questions sought by Wisconsin’s GOP Gov. Scott Walker, according to four individuals with knowledge of the process.

The whole point of work requirements isn’t that people on Medicaid aren’t working, because they are. The point is to make them jump through a bunch of bureaucratic hurdles and revoke their coverage if they make a paperwork mistake. As for drug testing, that’s to impose a little extra humiliation. It’s truly despicable.

* Katelyn Polantz reports that no matter what happens this week, Paul Manafort may be in more serious trouble in his second trial.

* David Drucker reports that in North Dakota, farmers are watching Trump’s trade war very carefully, and they aren’t too happy about what they see.

* Ken Dilanian reports that when Sen. Bill Nelson said Russians had penetrated the state’s election systems, he was right.

* Aaron Blake explains why if Trump keeps revoking security clearances of people involved in the Russia investigation, he could be creating legal problems for himself.

* Rick Hasen explains why new information suggests that Michael Cohen’s chances of facing criminal liability in the Stormy Daniels affair just went up.

* Lili Loofbourow breaks down Omarosa’s media appearances to show how skillfully she’s using everything she learned in reality television.

* Ronald Klain argues that we may be underestimating the threat to reproductive freedom that Brett Kavanaugh poses.

* Emily Erdos explains how the Postal Service can appeal to young people and compete with one of Amazon’s popular offerings.

* Michelle Goldberg asks why we debt-shame someone like Stacey Abrams, but don’t do the same to someone like Jared Kushner who has massively more debts.

* And Michael Miller looks back at Richard Nixon’s enemies list to see how it compares to the one Trump is developing.