* Adam Entous has this extraordinary story that speaks volumes about the character of the people President Trump surrounds himself with:

At the time, some of Trump’s most fervent supporters in the White House saw former Obama Administration officials as powerful enemies who threatened the new President’s rule, and they agitated for punishing them by revoking their security clearances. The idea was rebuffed by the national-security adviser at the time, H. R. McMaster, who signed a memo extending the clearances of his predecessors at the N.S.C., Republicans and Democrats alike. As Trump stepped up his public and private attacks on Obama, some of the new President’s advisers thought that he should take the extraordinary step of denying Obama himself access to intelligence briefings that were made available to all of his living predecessors. Trump was told about the importance of keeping former Presidents, who frequently met with foreign leaders, informed. In the end, Trump decided not to exclude Obama, at the urging of McMaster.

McMaster, one of the few reasonable people to have entered Trump’s employ, never got along with the president and was eventually pushed out.

* Michael Kranish reports that we’re finally getting a window into what Brett Kavanaugh did during the Clinton impeachment:

Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a strikingly explicit 1998 memo that he was “strongly opposed” to giving then-President Bill Clinton any “break” in the independent counsel’s questioning about his sexual relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky, according to a document released Monday. In the memo, Kavanaugh, who worked as an associate counsel for independent counsel Ken Starr and is now President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, laid out several proposed questions, including, “If Monica Lewinsky says that you inserted a cigar into her vagina while you were in the Oval Office area, would she be lying?” Excerpts of the memo have been previously reported, including by The Washington Post last month, quoting from a book about the Lewinsky investigation. However, the full memo had not been made public until Monday, when it was released by the National Archives in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Post.

Despite his evident loathing for Clinton, once the impeachment mess was over, Kavanaugh decided that presidents shouldn’t be subjected to that kind of inquiry. But I wonder, given his account of Clinton’s “revolting behavior,” how he feels about the dozen women who have accused Trump of various forms of sexual misconduct? I’m guessing his position now is that it’s none of our business.

* Here’s the memo if you want to read it.

* Jane Coaston explains why conservatives are so riled up by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

* David Wasserman explains how the competitive elections for the House and Senate are so strikingly different this year.

* Alexandra Petri explores the outer limits of Rudy Giuliani’s existential musings.

* Elena Schneider reports that Republicans are dumping all their opposition research on Democratic candidates in an attempt to make the race for control of Congress as personal as possible.

* Tom Jacobs reports on new research showing that the militarization of police doesn’t reduce crime and winds up being targeted at minority neighborhoods.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows that only 30 percent of Americans think Trump hires “the best people.” How did the rest of them figure it out?

* Eugene Scott reports on the firing of a White House speechwriter who got caught hanging around with white supremacists. That’s a story we never expected. Just kidding — the only surprising thing is that he got fired.

* Li Zhou reports that Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward is so eager to show GOP primary voters her loyalty to Trump that she’s campaigning with an alt-right figure who propagated the lunatic “pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

* At the American Prospect, I shared some thoughts on the nature of perjury traps.