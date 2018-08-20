

Like any salesman, President Trump believes in the power of confidence. He neither admits nor predicts defeat; everything he does is the biggest and greatest, and everything he’ll do in the future will be even bigger and greater. As he said in 2016, “We’re gonna win, win, win. You’re gonna get so tired of winning, you’re gonna say ‘Mr. President, we don’t want to win anymore, it’s too much.'” And for months, despite all the evidence that Democrats will make large gains in November’s elections, he has been insisting that not only is he incredibly popular but that Republicans will win a glorious victory in the polls as a “red wave” sweeps across the country.

But now some Republicans are worrying that Trump’s overconfidence may be not just unwarranted but actually a problem in itself, something that could make defeat more likely. Here’s what Jonathan Swan of Axios is reporting:

The president’s contempt for mainstream polling and the media may come back to haunt him in November. Several top Republican operatives working on the midterm elections told me Trump’s fanciful “red wave” predictions could depress Republican turnout and, ironically, serve to make any blue wave even bigger. What we’re hearing: One of those strategists told me he’s detecting something interesting — and concerning — from focus groups of Trump voters. “You have Trump-MAGA loyalists, and their friends on Fox, who have reached a point of not believing polls and media people telling them things are going wrong, that I believe is actually causing the Republicans problems,” the strategist told me, granted anonymity in order to be candid. […] Questionable outlier polls like Rasmussen that favor the president have lulled and reassured Trump’s base. The president tweets out the polls, his media mouthpieces echo them, and his voters feel pacified — and, several top strategists I’ve interviewed fear, less motivated to show up in November.

That sounds like a reasonable worry. Is it true?

If it were, that would mean there is some significant portion of Republican voters who will turn out to vote if they think Democrats will win but who won’t turn out if they think Republicans will win — and that they’ll be persuaded by what Trump says on the subject. Fortunately for the GOP, there isn’t much reason to think that will happen.

This morning, I spoke with Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida and an expert on voter turnout. He noted that while research has shown that turnout goes up when races are close, if someone like the president goes around telling everyone that the election is going to be a blowout, the message will be heard by voters from both parties, so if there’s any effect at all it would be a wash. But there’s another important element as well: “The attentive people who would even have received that message from Trump are people who are already high-information voters who are likely to vote anyway.” Those marginal voters who might stay home probably have no idea what color Trump thinks the wave will be.

McDonald also pointed out that Trump is preaching to the choir in more ways than one. “Partisans vastly overestimate the possibility that their favored candidate is going to win anyway,” he said. “Even the attentive [Republicans] who may have been hearing that there is this blue wave coming, they still probably think that the Republicans are going to continue to control Congress and that the party is going to do well. It’s just human nature for people to make these really bad psychological calculations.” You see the same effect in sports: Everyone thinks their favorite team is going to win Sunday’s game, no matter how much of an underdog they are.

Even if Trump is only telling Republican voters something they already believe, however, the party still faces a potentially serious turnout problem. “The rural voters that Trump relied upon in his victory are not going to be voting at as high rates as they did in the presidential election,” McDonald said, because they’re precisely the sort of people — in many cases with less education and lower incomes — who don’t turn out in midterms. But Democrats have a problem, too, with a group they’re counting on to increase their participation. “Until I see it I won’t believe it, that young people are actually going to participate at high rates in this election,” McDonald added.

All that said, McDonald predicts that given what we’ve seen in special elections and in polls asking about voter interest, we’re going to see high turnout this year — but only into the mid- to upper 40s. “So it’s still nothing to write home about,” he said. “But it’ll be higher than the average 40 percent rate that we’ve seen in the last three decades or so.” And all the evidence we have points to substantial Democratic gains.

Trump might make some progress in encouraging Republicans to turn out if he used loss aversion — our tendency to fear losing what we have more than we value gaining something we don’t — by painting a vivid picture of Democrats ripping his presidency to shreds once they get hold of the House. That would tell his voters not just that they stand a chance of losing but also that it will be catastrophic if they do. But expressing anything other than over-the-top confidence just isn’t in this president’s nature.