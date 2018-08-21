Opinion writer



Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York on April 16. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

* Devlin Barrett, Carol Leonnig and Renae Merle report that Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations. More on this as details emerge.

* Matt Zapotosky, Lynh Bui, Tom Jackman and Devlin Barrett report that Cohen is not the only one probably headed to the slammer:

A jury has found former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty after a three-week trial on tax and bank fraud charges — a major if not complete victory for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as he continues to investigate the president’s associates. The jury convicted Manafort on eight of the 18 counts against him. The jury said it was deadlocked on the other 10. U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those other charges. Manafort was convicted on five counts of filing false tax returns, one count of not filing a required IRS form, and two bank fraud counts.

I’m guessing President Trump is deciding whether to respond with “What a loser!” or “I barely know the guy!”

* Elise Viebeck and Gabriel Pogrund report that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is either incredibly naive or she thinks all of us are:

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh told Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday that Roe v. Wade was “settled law,” the Maine Republican told reporters after their meeting. Collins, a supporter of abortion rights, said she raised the issue with Kavanaugh, who is meeting with senators ahead of his confirmation hearings next month. “We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law,” Collins said, referring to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy. Collins said Kavanaugh told her that he agreed with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who said during his 2005 confirmation hearing that Roe was “settled as a precedent of the court.” Collins and Kavanaugh, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, met for more than two hours Tuesday morning.

Everyone knows what this really means: Kavanaugh thinks Roe is “settled” — until he and the other conservatives on the court decide to overturn it, that is. But by saying what he did, he allows Collins to claim that she can vote to confirm him and still defend Roe. It’s a sham.

* Juliet Eilperin reports that the Trump administration proposed to relax rules on pollution from power plants, which by the administration’s own assessment could cause the death of up to 1,400 more Americans each year.

* Jamil Smith examines how Republican attempts to suppress African American votes in Georgia fit into the party’s national strategy.

* Helaine Olen explains how awful it is that we spread “inspiring” stories of people whose health-care needs have to be funded by their friends and co-workers because the system has failed them.

* Amanda Marcotte says the memo Brett Kavanaugh wrote for Kenneth W. Starr about President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky shows “the way that disgust and titillation are completely intertwined in the conservative mind,” and how partisan Kavanaugh was.

* Perry Bacon Jr. explores how race and gender affect perceptions of electability.

* Tierney Sneed explains just how desperate Paul Manafort’s financial situation had become when he signed on with the Trump campaign.

* Kurt Bardella says his experience with Stephen K. Bannon and Breitbart taught him how we need to deal with people such as Alex Jones.

* David Roberts examines the extraordinary role that luck plays in where all of us end up in life.

* Brian Schwartz reports that last month Sheldon and Miriam Adelson gave $25 million to a PAC devoted to keeping the Senate in Republican hands.