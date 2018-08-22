Opinion writer

If your job requires you to spin, some days are harder than others, and if you’re one of President Trump’s defenders, this is a very hard day. We may be at the beginning of a long and tortuous period for the president, with his former campaign chairman convicted of multiple crimes, his former personal lawyer not only pleading guilty to crimes but also directly implicating Trump, and who knows what else to come in the next few days, weeks and months. So rhetorical defenses are already being erected.

Unfortunately for the president, these arguments range from irrelevant to laughable, which is less because of the skill of those crafting them than because they just don’t have a lot to work with. Let’s run them down:

None of this is about Russia, so who cares? This argument has at least a grain of truth to it. As Trump said in response to the Manafort verdict, “Doesn’t involve me, but I still feel, you know, it’s a very sad thing that happened. This has nothing to do with Russian collusion.” It’s true that the first of Manafort’s trials focused on tax fraud and bank fraud; his second trial, which begins next month, will begin to get closer to his work on the Trump campaign. But the essence of this argument is that because Manafort committed some crimes not related to Trump, that means Trump is innocent. Which makes no sense whatsoever.

The same thing is being said even about Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, in which the former Trump employee said Trump directed him to commit crimes. “So all this legal activity strange I see no ‘Russian collusion’ in any breaking news. Odd,” tweeted Trump ally Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union. “In the great scheme of things, most people recognize this had nothing to do with Russia, which was the whole point of the Mueller investigation,” said Mike Huckabee.

This crime isn’t even a crime! Trump put it succinctly:

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Actually, you can’t plead guilty to crimes that are not crimes. That’s not how it works. But it sounds good enough, so Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett, author of “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump,” claimed that the payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, which occurred in the run-up to the election, were “not an illegal campaign contribution” because “he’s done it [paid off mistresses] in the past” and Trump didn’t realize he was violating campaign finance laws anyway.

What about all the crimes we didn’t commit? The fact that the Manafort jury deadlocked on 10 of the 18 counts while convicting him on the eight others is being spun as some kind of victory for Manafort and Trump. Here’s what the president had to say about it:

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Trump’s campaign chairman was just convicted of eight felonies, and that’s supposed to be evidence that the whole thing is a witch hunt.

Everybody does it! This may be the most creative defense of Trump. “Violation of election laws are regarded as kind of jaywalking,” said Alan Dershowitz on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night. “Every administration violates the election laws. Every candidate violates the election laws.” This would be a curious argument to make in any context, but what’s important to understand is that we’re not talking about some paperwork error that results in a fine paid to the Federal Election Commission. Cohen says he and Trump conspired to buy the silence of women who had information that could damage Trump’s campaign, spending hundreds of thousands of unreported dollars. The fact that there are other campaign finance violations that are trivial doesn’t mean that this campaign finance violation isn’t serious.

This argument is a relative of one Trump has offered to justify the fact that his son, his son-in-law and his campaign chairman attempted to get dirt on Hillary Clinton from people who they had been told were representing the Russian government. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics,” Trump said, which is utterly false, as anyone who has been involved in political campaigns for either party will tell you. But it’s particularly rich coming from someone who said Washington was corrupt and he would drain the swamp: Hey, don’t blame me, we all commit crimes around here.

Don’t think about that, because an undocumented immigrant committed a murder. If you went to foxnews.com Wednesday morning, you found stories about the president’s associates committing crimes — but buried under a screaming headline about the case of an Iowa woman named Mollie Tibbetts who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant. The same was true on Breitbart. You can rest assured that on conservative radio shows all over the country, this sad case will be discussed in as much lurid detail as the hosts (and the president) can muster, to argue that what’s really important is that everyone hate and fear immigrants.

This is a technique Trump has used since he began running for president in 2015: take an individual crime committed by an undocumented immigrant, then use it to argue that immigrants in general are a threat to the safety of every American. That’s despite the fact that immigrants, both documented and undocumented, commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans, and the fact that when crimes are committed by non-immigrants, we don’t frame them in terms of the race or citizenship status of the perpetrators. You won’t see any headlines reading “White native-born man charged with killing wife and daughters,” but you will see headlines that read “Man charged with killing Mollie Tibbetts is an undocumented immigrant, authorities say.”

That’s part of the reason that Trump’s use of those tragic tales for political advantage works. It’s also something he knows he can fall back on when he’s facing trouble on other fronts.

You may look at the arguments Trump and his supporters are making and say, “Do they really think anyone is going to buy that?” But that misses the point. These arguments are not about convincing anyone that Trump is innocent when they might be inclined to think otherwise. In a world where confirmation bias (our tendency to seek out and accept information and arguments that reinforce what we already believe) rules everything, your claims don’t really need to be compelling. All that’s really required is that you provide your people with something to say when the subject comes up, a counter they can make to the president’s critics. It doesn’t have to be persuasive or even internally coherent. It just needs to be something to cling to.

That will be vitally important as the Trump omniscandal continues. The president believes, not without reason, that if he can hold on to his base, he’ll be safe no matter what else happens. He just has to keep feeding them.

