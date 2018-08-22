Opinion writer

* Burgess Everett and Nolan McCaskill report that Republican senators are courageously standing on principle…or something like that:

Twenty-four hours after one of the most damaging days for Donald Trump’s presidency, the Republican wall of support around him shows no signs of crumbling. Though some GOP senators expressed discomfort with the the plea deal reached by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the guilty verdict rendered on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, there has been no seismic shift in the GOP after a bombshell Tuesday. Some Republicans attacked Cohen as not credible, some said Manafort’s conviction has nothing to do with Trump and others still said the matter doesn’t fall in their purview as senators. Moreover, the president still enjoys strong support among most Republican elected officials, a significant achievement given the rising prospects that Senate Republicans could be the backstop against an impeachment trial in the Senate if Democrats win the House. If Trump faces impeachment next year, for now it seems that he can count on the support of the Senate GOP.

I would note that Richard M. Nixon had strong support among Republicans, until he didn’t. But that was a different time.

* Ellen Nakashima and Craig Timberg report that somebody is still trying to hack the DNC:

The Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI on Tuesday to an attempted hack of its voter database — two years after Russian spies compromised its computers and released thousands of emails online, throwing the party into disarray in the midst of the presidential election. The latest effort failed and the culprit’s identity is still not known, DNC officials said. But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.

Just watch out for the phishing scams, folks.

* Josh Lederman and Mike Memoli detail the plan Democrats are putting in place for the day when Trump fires Robert Mueller.

* Adam Serwer argues that the Manafort prosecution is so remarkable because it violates the principle that in America rich people almost never have to pay for their crimes.

* John Harwood says that from this point on things are only going to get worse for Trump and the Republicans.

* A new Pew Research Center poll shows that 80 percent of Democrats but only 39 percent of Republicans say it’s a good thing that so many women are running for office this year.

* Max Boot says it’s up to the voters to do to Trump what Republicans in Congress refuse to do.

* Andrew Prokop looks at what’s next for the Mueller investigation.

* Kira Lerner reports that the Trump administration is using the Americans with Disabilities Act as a tool to disenfranchise minority voters.

* Gillian Brockell tells the story of Virginia Dare and how she got turned into a symbol for white nationalists.

* The Economic Policy Institute releases a “First Day Fairness” agenda to ensure that workers are treated fairly on the job.

* The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities explains how adding work requirements to Medicaid will harm rural residents and communities.

* And finally, Jason Clayworth reports that the man accused of killing that woman in Iowa is in the country legally. I’m sure we’ll be hearing an apology and correction from the White House any moment.