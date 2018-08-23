Opinion writer

* John Wagner, Devlin Barrett and Seung Min Kim report that the president and his attorney general are basically at war:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed back forcefully Thursday against fresh criticism from President Trump, saying the Justice Department would not be “improperly influenced by political considerations.” The extraordinary statement came hours after Trump lashed out anew at Sessions, saying he had failed to take control of the Justice Department and was given his job only because of his loyalty during the 2016 campaign. Following Trump’s comments in a morning television interview, two leading Republican senators suggested he could be replaced later this fall — though other senior Republicans strongly cautioned that Trump would have a hard time winning Senate confirmation for another nominee.

Were it not for his devotion to the cause of undermining civil rights, locking America’s doors to immigrants and punishing hippies for smoking grass, Sessions would have bolted a long time ago.

* Carol D. Leonnig reports that Trump has been toying with the idea of pardoning Paul Manafort for a while:

President Trump asked his lawyers several weeks ago for their advice on the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his lawyer said Thursday. The subject of pardoning Manafort came up as he faced multiple charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in an Alexandria court and the president was expressing his anger at how federal prosecutors had “beat up” and mistreated Manafort, Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani said in an interview. Trump’s lawyers counseled the president against the idea of pardoning anyone linked to the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, according to Giuliani, saying Trump should at least wait until special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has concluded his probe. Giuliani said the president agreed and did not push the issue further. “He said yes,” Giuliani said. “He agreed with us.”

Had Manafort been acquitted, there would have been no need for a pardon. But he still has another trial coming up next month.

* Matt Zapotosky reports that had it not been for one holdout juror in the Manafort trial, he would have been convicted on all 18 counts.

* Jared Holt examines how a conspiracy theory about “white genocide” being supposedly brought down on white South African farmers traveled from racist corners of the web to Tucker Carlson and then straight into Trump’s brain.

* Eliana Johnson reports on how the ouster of a White House speechwriter for associating with white supremacists led to the implosion of an email group of prominent conservatives.

* Jeffrey Goldberg says Trump talks exactly like the mobsters he used to cover.

* Letitia Stein, Susan Cornwell and Joseph Tanfani go inside the progressive movement trying to take over the Democratic Party and push it to the left.

* A new Pew Research Center poll shows that 27 percent of Americans say Trump has “set a high moral standard for the presidency.”

* Ian Millhiser says Neil M. Gorsuch is the first Supreme Court justice in history appointed by a president who got a minority of the votes and confirmed by senators who got a minority of the votes, and Brett M. Kavanaugh could be the second.

* Paul Seamus Ryan explains why there’s a strong case that Trump broke campaign-finance law.

* Erik Wemple notes that interviewers don’t need to be tough to get Trump to incriminate himself.

* Ian Haney López and Anat Shenker-Osorio explain why, rather than avoiding “identity politics,” liberals should talk more about race and link it to arguments about economics.