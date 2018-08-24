Opinion writer

* Carol D. Leonnig, Devlin Barrett and Rosalind S. Helderman report on the latest Trump associate to start singing like a bird:

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was one of the executives who helped arrange $420,000 in payments to Donald Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen to help reimburse him for hush money he paid an adult-film star. Weisselberg, who got his start working for the president’s father, was granted immunity by federal investigators in New York in exchange for his truthful testimony about his role in the payments, according to people familiar with the discussions. Weisselberg is the person identified in court filings as “Executive-1,” who prosecutors said helped authorize $420,000 in payments to Cohen, one person said. He testified last month before a grand jury investigating Cohen. In addition to being the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Weisselberg is also one of two trustees of the trust that controls the president’s assets.

While few Americans know Weisselberg’s name, there is no one with more intimate knowledge of Trump’s business — and therefore no one who is more dangerous to Trump once he starts talking to prosecutors. You’re going to be hearing more about him soon.

* John Hudson, David Nakamura and Josh Dawsey report that President Trump is suddenly unhappy with North Korea:

President Trump on Friday called off a planned trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just days before the top diplomat was scheduled to arrive in the country for the next round of high-stakes nuclear talks, the first public sign of the president’s festering frustration over the stalled negotiations. In a surprise announcement on Twitter, Trump declared that he had instructed Pompeo, who was planning his fourth visit to Pyongyang, “not to go to North Korea, at this time” because there had not been “sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” The president left the door open for future talks, but he raised the stakes by blaming China for its lack of cooperation on the issue and appearing to tie the matter to the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Oh wait, you mean holding a big photo op didn’t solve a thorny problem of international relations? Who could have imagined?

* John Wagner, Sean Sullivan and Paul Kane report that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has discontinued his treatment for brain cancer.

* A new AP-NORC poll shows Trump’s approval at 38 percent.

* Jill Filipovic explains why Stormy Daniels is a feminist hero who highlights many of the double standards women suffer from.

* Jesse Eisinger says Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen thought they’d get away with their crimes because white-collar criminals usually do.

* Catherine Rampell explores whether Trump might have committed tax crimes.

* Vanessa Williams talks to residents of the Georgia county where Republicans tried to close almost all the polling places in a blatant attempt at voter suppression to see what they think about it.

* Eric Levitz says the left has succeeded in convincing the country that everyone deserves health care, but now comes the tricky part.

* David Roberts unpacks the Trump administration’s new plan to stop worrying about climate change.

* James Fallows argues that while many U.S. institutions have proven resilient in the age of Trump, the Republican Party is not one of them.

* Isaac Butler examines what’s making “Pod Save America” so popular.