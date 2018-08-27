Opinion writer

* Avi Selk, Felicia Sonmez, and Anne Gearan report that one of John McCain’s final acts was to issue a rebuke of President Trump:

In his final words to the nation before his passing, Sen. John McCain delivered a veiled rebuke of President Trump, calling on Americans to rally behind the country’s founding ideals rather than hiding behind walls and succumbing to political tribalism. Rick Davis, a McCain family spokesman who was also the Arizona Republican’s campaign manager and longtime adviser, read the letter in full at an emotional news conference Monday at which he also outlined plans for funeral and memorial services in honor of McCain, who died at age 81 on Saturday. “We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” McCain wrote in the letter. “We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.”

Ordinarily, saying that we should avoid tribal rivalries, resentment, and hatred would be uncontroversial. But not with Trump in the White House.

* John Wagner and Josh Dawsey report that President Trump actually got shamed into changing his mind:

White House officials again lowered the American flag atop the building to half-staff Monday afternoon after intense criticism of the administration’s response to Sen. John McCain’s death, and bipartisan calls from Congress to lower the flag. “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump wrote, breaking his two-day silence on the Arizona senator’s life. The president also said he had requested that Vice President Pence speak at Capitol Hill services honoring McCain on Friday, and Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Ambassador John Bolton to represent his administration at the funeral. And he said he had authorized military assistance for the funeral and burial. Trump was not invited to the funeral. Former president Barack Obama and George W. Bush are scheduled to deliver eulogies. The move Monday afternoon came after White House officials had raised the flag to full-staff earlier in the day, and Trump ignored almost a dozen shouted questions about McCain while White House staffers convulsed over his reaction.

All the praise for McCain must be driving him crazy.

* A new Emerson College poll finds Ted Cruz leading Beto O’Rourke by only a single point in the Senate race in Texas.

* Janet Hook reports that in the Republican primaries this year, President Trump’s critics are leaving and a new crop of Trump loyalists is gaining prominence in the GOP.

* Luke Nozicka and Kevin Hardy report that at Mollie Tibbetts’ funeral, her father spoke about how kind Hispanic Iowans had been to their family, an implicit rebuke of Trump’s attempt to politicize her death.

* Monica Hesse explains how Tibbetts’ tragic story is a lesson in how hard it can be for a woman to simply be left alone by men who think they have a claim on her attention.

* Jason Linkins offers a useful corrective to a persistent media myth, detailing that Democratic candidates are talking about health care and taxes, even if cable news is obsessed with Trump.

* Jason Sattler explains why Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court should be put on hold until the Mueller investigation is over.

* Adele Stan says we need to take the threat of fascism more seriously than we are.

* Margot Sanger-Katz says that the answer to our health care spending problem may not be one big thing, but lots of small things.

* At the American Prospect, I attempted to offer a balanced portrait of John McCain, both the good and the bad.

* And Franklin Foer tells the story of the time Paul Manafort thought he was going to manage John McCain’s 2008 convention, but McCain rejected him because he thought Manafort was too close to the Russians.