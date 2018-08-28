

Opinion writer

On Monday, a federal appeals court struck down a congressional district map drawn by Republican legislators in North Carolina, one of the most brazenly gerrymandered states in the country, saying that it violated the First and 14th Amendment rights of voters who were being denied the ability to select representatives of their choosing. The state may now have to quickly redraw its maps in time for the election in November, which could determine who controls the House of Representatives and therefore what becomes of the remainder of President Trump’s term in office. Perhaps even more significantly, this could be the final victory advocates of democratic representation get in our courts before Republicans take firm control of the Supreme Court and begin a long-planned, scorched-earth campaign against the right to vote in America.

That may sound like hyperbole, but it isn’t.

Let’s begin with what happened in North Carolina. After the GOP took control of the state legislature in 2010, it went on an orgy of conservative legislating, including redrawing the state’s congressional maps to make it virtually impossible for Democrats to achieve representation that even approximates their actual strength in the state.

When the maps were struck down as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander meant to disenfranchise minority voters, the legislature essentially redrew them in the same way, but now making it clear that they were only trying to disenfranchise Democrats, not minorities. And they didn’t try to hide what they were doing. At a hearing on the subject, the Republican legislator leading the process said that he would have gone further had it been possible: “I propose that we draw the maps to give a partisan advantage to 10 Republicans and three Democrats, because I do not believe it’s possible to draw a map with 11 Republicans and two Democrats.”

As repugnantly undemocratic as that is, the Supreme Court has never explicitly ruled partisan gerrymandering unconstitutional. Back in June, justices had a chance when they ruled on two cases, one involving a Republican gerrymander in Wisconsin and the other a Democratic gerrymander in Maryland. But they punted, rejecting both cases on procedural grounds. The near-universal interpretation was that the court’s liberals wanted to rule partisan gerrymanders unconstitutional and the court’s conservatives didn’t, while Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote, just couldn’t decide. Or more specifically, Kennedy was inclined to strike down partisan gerrymandering, but wasn’t convinced that there exists an objective standard that courts can use to determine when a gerrymandered map goes too far to advantage one party.

Just a few weeks later, Kennedy retired. For now, the Supreme Court is divided 4-4.

So here’s what’s likely to happen. North Carolina Republicans will appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing that at a minimum the appeals court’s decision should be stayed until after November so that the election can be held with the old maps. The most compelling thing in their favor, apart from the short time frame involved, is that primaries have already taken place; you’d not only have to draw new maps (which can be done quickly with the software tools we have), you’d have to have another primary election.

The appeals court acknowledged this problem in its decision, and left open multiple possibilities for how to resolve it. It set a short deadline for the legislature to come up with a new map, but also noted the bad faith with which the legislature has been operating, and therefore said it might appoint a special master to draw a new map. It even raised the possibility of having the November election serve as the primary, and then holding another election soon after.

While they’re figuring that out, the Supreme Court could deadlock 4-4 on the Republicans’ appeal. If that happens, the decision of the lower court will stand.

What does that mean for the rest of us? Given how much momentum Democrats have right now, an election with fair maps in North Carolina could change the 10-3 Republican advantage into something like a 7-6 Democratic advantage. Those extra four Democratic seats could well determine who controls the House. And if Democrats do take control, everything in Washington changes.

But why do I say this could be the last victory for democratic representation before we enter a long, dark period for voting rights? Because at some point, Kennedy’s seat will be filled, either with Brett Kavanaugh or someone else appointed by Donald Trump. We know that person will be as hostile to fair representation as the other Republican appointees on the Supreme Court, who have been friendly to every restriction on voting rights that has come before them. The new swing vote on the court will belong to Chief Justice John Roberts, the man who wrote the decision eviscerating the Voting Rights Act on the grounds that racial discrimination in elections isn’t much of a problem anymore.

As former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum recently wrote, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.” Indeed, they already have, with gusto. When they gain power, one of the first things they do is move to ensure that even if the voters reject them, they will still be able to hold that power. They pass voter-ID laws, they purge voter rolls, they construct partisan gerrymanders and they pack courts with judges who will ratify it all. We shouldn’t forget that the inevitable 5-4 Supreme Court decisions upholding state Republican efforts to rig elections will be possible only because the court itself has been rigged, by the decision of Mitch McConnell and the entire Republican Party to simply refuse to allow Barack Obama to fill a vacancy that occurred while he was president.

As soon as the current Supreme Court vacancy is filled, the courts will be closed to any and all efforts to guarantee full, equal and meaningful access to the polls. This means that the only avenues for Democrats to fight back — by winning control of legislatures and passing voter initiatives — will themselves be hobbled. Just as they need to win the national House vote by 6 or 7 points in order to have a chance at taking control of that chamber, it will not be enough to have the support of a majority of the public. They will be like a runner forced to start the race 10 yards behind the starting line: She can still win, but only by doing so well that she can defeat both her opponent and rules that have been written to ensure her defeat.