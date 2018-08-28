Opinion writer

* Erica Werner, Damian Paletta, and David J. Lynch report that Trump’s great trade triumph of yesterday is already running into a snag:

Senate Republicans insisted on Canada’s participation in a North American free trade deal Tuesday, a demand that would force President Trump to reach a compromise with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he is to secure a major trade victory.



By reaching a separate initial trade deal with Mexico and giving the United States’ closest ally only a few days to effectively take it or leave it, the president has put Trudeau in a tight spot.



Canadian officials, after being boxed out of talks for weeks, must decide quickly whether to sign on to a preliminary deal to alter the North American Free Trade Agreement that Trump has brokered with Mexican leaders. This would require Trudeau to set aside the string of Trump insults hurled at him several months ago when talks soured.



As of early Tuesday afternoon, as Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was arriving in Washington, Canadian officials still hadn’t seen the official text of the deal they have been asked to accept, according to one official close to the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

Wow, someone really should have written something yesterday saying Trump was declaring victory prematurely.

* Isaac Stanley-Becker, Brian Fung, and Tony Romm report on the latest effort to translate an inane early-morning Trump tweet into official government policy:

The Trump administration is “taking a look” at whether Google and its search engine should be regulated by the government, Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s economic adviser, said Tuesday outside the White House. “We’ll let you know,” Kudlow said. “We’re taking a look at it.” The announcement puts the search giant squarely in the White House’s crosshairs amid wider allegations against the tech industry that it systematically discriminates against conservatives on social media and other platforms. Kudlow’s remark to reporters came hours after Trump fired off a series of predawn tweets complaining about Google search results for “Trump News.”

I too am angry that Google search results for “Waldman News” contain an insufficient number of articles testifying to my amazingness. Fake news!

* Trump is trying yet another tack to get Republicans out to the polls:

At stake in the November midterms, Trump told the audience, are all the gains he has made for conservative Christians. “The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable,” he said. “Part of it is because of some of the things I’ve done for you and for me and for my family, but I’ve done them. … This Nov. 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment.” If the GOP loses, he said, “they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”

What happened to the idea that Trump’s awesome tax cut and all the winning he’s doing for America was all it would take to get it done?

* Leigh Ann Caldwell reports that Nevada could have a majority-female state legislature after November, an historic first.

* Gabriel Pogrund reports that the plan to rename the Russell Senate Office Building for John McCain has run into opposition from some Republican senators from the South who are apparently fans of the segregationist Richard Russell.

* Jamil Smith reports on what we can learn from the GOP’s botched effort to suppress African-American votes in Georgia.

* Haley Samsel and Joshua Green look back at the moment when it seemed that John McCain might switch parties and run against George W. Bush as a Democrat.

* Franklin Foer has a good, in depth interview with Elizabeth Warren about her theory of capitalism.

* A new Suffolk University poll in Wisconsin shows Gov. Scott Walker two points behind his Democratic opponent, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin eight points ahead of her Republican opponent.

* Molly Roberts looks at Donald Trump, John McCain, and what has happened to decorum in American politics.

* Helaine Olen explains the unfathomable cruelty and corruption driving the Trump administration’s policies on student debt.

* Dan Drezner says America’s allies are drifting away from us as they adjust to a world in which Donald Trump is president of the United States.

* And Stephen Rex Brown reports that we have the first documented case of a defense attorney trying out Trump’s “flipping should be illegal” defense in court. It didn’t go well.