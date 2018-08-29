

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Opinion writer

Today, President Trump either fired or accepted the resignation of White House Counsel Don McGahn, announced, naturally, via Twitter:

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

This tweet is notable not just for its friendly tone, but also for the fact that after many unsuccessful attempts, the president finally managed to spell “counsel” correctly. But now we have to ask: How long before Trump decides that McGahn is a threat to him and begins pouring contempt and calumny down upon him?

Because in Trump’s world, if you’re not a toady then you’re an enemy. And how will he ever find a replacement for McGahn he can trust?

The two have had a complicated relationship from the start, driven in part by the fact that Trump never seemed to understand that the White House counsel is not the president’s personal lawyer but the lawyer for the presidency itself. The job of that office, among other things, is to make sure that everyone in the White House is complying with the law at all times. In this administration, that can be a challenge.

The idea that someone whom he can hire and fire nevertheless has a commitment less to him than to an institution or to the law is something Trump has never been able to wrap his head around; it’s why he sees nothing problematic about demanding loyalty from the FBI director or believing that the job of the attorney general is to protect him from pesky investigations.

So McGahn was only one of many lawyers who have represented Trump in one way or another over the last two years, and like many of them, he’s getting the heck out. The real surprise is that it hasn’t happened before now. The New York Times has reported that last June, not long after Robert Mueller began his investigation into the Russia scandal, Trump ordered the special counsel fired, and McGahn threatened to quit if the order was carried out. It didn’t bode well for his future.

When that article was published, McGahn was reportedly told that the president wanted him to publicly deny it, which he never did. Then earlier this month, we learned that McGahn sat for 30 hours of interviews with Mueller’s team. Trump gave him permission to do so, but perhaps didn’t realize what a threat someone with McGahn’s knowledge could be. While McGahn’s lawyer (and yes, in Trump’s world every lawyer needs his own lawyer) told Trump’s lawyers that he didn’t think he had implicated the president in any crimes, we don’t know exactly what he told Mueller or how it might be used to build a case of obstruction of justice against Trump.

All of which is to say that Don McGahn and President Trump have a stormy history together. Which means that we should watch very closely to see who President Trump chooses to replace him.

When he first took office, Trump had to make a huge number of personnel decisions, a task for which he was not prepared. Since he knew virtually nothing about how government works and what all these offices actually do, he was largely forced to trust those around him who suggested candidates, combined with his own gut feeling. Sometimes that worked out fine for him, but sometimes it didn’t. In the latter case, it might be because someone was corrupt but not sufficiently subtle about it, like Scott Pruitt. But the thing that angers Trump the most is when an underling fails to understand that they must show unswerving loyalty to the president at all times.

By now, Trump understands a good deal more about what different offices demand. So for instance, just after winning in November 2016, it seemed perfectly logical for him to make Jeff Sessions the attorney general: Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, he had the appropriate qualifications, and he shared Trump’s zeal for closing America’s doors to immigrants. Trump failed to foresee that Sessions would have no choice but to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, robbing Trump of the ability to order the investigation closed down.

He’s not going to make that mistake again. The only reason he hasn’t fired Sessions yet is that he’s in a political and practical bind that makes it almost impossible, at least while the Mueller investigation is ongoing (I explained why here). And when it comes to picking a new White House counsel, he won’t be content to simply accept the recommendation of his staff and select the kind of white-shoe Washington hand who is usually chosen for that position. He’s going to want to interview the candidates carefully, asking some critical questions. Will you be loyal to me and only me? Will you carry out every order I give you without question? How far will you go to protect me?

There are surely some people out there with law degrees who will give the answers Trump wants to those questions. And it’s a vital decision for Trump, because the next White House counsel is going to have to deal with some extraordinarily tricky issues: the fallout from the conclusion of the Mueller investigation, a parade of investigations (with attendant subpoenas and document demands) if Democrats take control of the House in November, and even the possibility of impeachment.

Trump knows that all too well. But he’s probably worried, and with good reason. Someone can promise you loyalty, but you never know how they’ll react when the going gets tough. Trump thought he could trust Michael Cohen with his secrets, and look how that worked out. He might find a toady to be the next White House counsel, but he’s always going to wonder: Is this person going to betray me, too?