

FBI headquarters. (Matt McClain/Post)

One way to look at the Trump presidency is to say that it’s all a shrewd strategy: Trump overwhelms us with scandal and controversy, making it impossible to focus on one outrage for long before you’re distracted by the next outrage. Because there’s so much to be angry at, he winds up being held accountable for nothing.

That’s a fairly accurate description of what happened during the 2016 campaign. But Trump isn’t clever enough for us to believe it’s all going according to his plan. Nevertheless, when each new potential scandal arises, we have to examine it closely to see whether there’s something actually problematic going on, and if so, we have to take at as seriously as we would if it were the only scandal we had to concern ourselves with.

Which brings us to this curious story about the FBI headquarters.

Let’s start with the background. The FBI is currently located in the J.Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, DC, on Pennsylvania Avenue at 10th Street. The Trump International Hotel is located on Pennsylvania Avenue at 11th Street. That will come up later.

The Hoover Building, which is over four decades old, is both objectively hideous and in disrepair. For some time, politicians, FBI officials, and the General Services Administration (which oversees federal government properties) have been discussing what to do, particularly since in the wake of September 11 the security needs for the headquarters have increased, needs which are difficult to accommodate in a downtown location.

While congressional wrangling has delayed action, the plan was for the headquarters to be moved to one of three suburban locations, one in Virginia and two in Maryland, and years of work had already been done in preparation for a move. That would allow for more space, more land to erect security barriers, and so on. But once Donald Trump became president, things changed. Trump took an intense interest in the question of the new headquarters, a level of interest that is frankly bizarre for the president of the United States, who has more important things to worry about than the status of federal buildings.

Now maybe it was just because Trump misses building stuff, and saw this as a way to get a taste of his old life back. Or maybe his interest had something to do with his hotel.

Why would that be? Well, if the Hoover Building is torn down and the FBI moved to the suburbs, the federal government could lease the site to private developers, just as they did with his hotel (the government is the Trump International’s landlord). Perhaps another hotel might be built there, or some project that included restaurants, either of which would directly compete with the Trump International, which as we speak is providing the president with a steady stream of income, in many cases from people like the Saudi government who have good reason to want to line Trump’s pockets.

There’s a lot that isn’t clear. What we do know is that the plans to move the FBI to the suburbs were scuttled, and the GSA now wants to keep the bureau in downtown DC, probably by razing the current building, moving the bureau somewhere else temporarily, constructing a new building, then moving the FBI back in.

This week, the GSA’s inspector general released a report detailing what has happened since Trump took office on this matter, a report that raises some intriguing questions. Among its findings:

The GSA misrepresented the cost of the plan to keep the headquarters in its current location, failing to include costs that would make clear that doing so will be more expensive than moving the FBI to the suburbs. Instead, they claimed the cost would be lower.

The head of the GSA, Emily Murphy, had multiple meetings with President Trump and other key White House officials about the project. But when she was asked in a congressional hearing this April by a Democratic congressman, “was the president or anyone else at the White House involved in those discussions, either with your predecessors, people you’re working with now, or yourself?”, she answered, “The direction that we got came from the FBI.” She asserts that she was truthful in her answer, which strains credulity, to say the least.

The GSA’s general counsel instructed employees being questioned by the inspector general that while they could discuss the White House meetings, they should refuse to answer questions about what President Trump said in those meetings. The GSA counsel said that this instruction came from the White House counsel’s office.

So what we have here is a questionable project and a number of people who seem intent on hiding the details of President Trump’s involvement in that project. Why might that be? If all Trump said in those meetings was, “I just want to be sure that the taxpayer is getting the most for their money and the FBI has a headquarters that meets its needs,” there would be no reason to keep it concealed. So what did he say?

Again, maybe it’s all innocent. But if it isn’t, this is exactly the unique kind of corruption the Donald Trump presidency presents. We’ve never had to worry whether a president would intervene in the relocation of a federal office in order to safeguard the profits he was getting from a hotel. But now we do.

Which is why this is a story that deserves a lot more attention: reporters assigned to dig into it, congressional hearings investigating it, the whole nine yards. If he’s innocent, that will become clear. But if he isn’t, then we have to decide what to do about it.