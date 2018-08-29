Opinion writer

* Murray Waas has new information on Michael Flynn’s activities that suggests strong evidence of obstruction of justice:

In early February 2017, a senior White House attorney, John Eisenberg, reviewed highly classified intelligence intercepts of telephone conversations between then-National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, which incontrovertibly demonstrated that Flynn had misled the FBI about those conversations, according to government records and two people with first-hand knowledge of the matter. It was after this information was relayed to President Trump that the president fired Flynn, and the following day allegedly pressured then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down a federal criminal investigation into whether Flynn had lied to the FBI. […] The president’s legal team has claimed that Trump did nothing wrong because he did not understand that Flynn was in criminal jeopardy when, according to the former FBI director’s testimony, he asked Comey to go easy on Flynn. The new information that Trump and others in the White House were aware that the intercepts revealed that Flynn had lied to the FBI directly contradicts those claims.

The claim that the president had no idea that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he asked Comey to go easy on him was always difficult to believe. It’s only getting harder.

* John Wagner reports that the Florida governor’s race is getting off to an inspiring start:

Rep. Ron DeSantis, the newly christened Republican gubernatorial candidate in Florida, said Wednesday that voters would “monkey this up” if they elect his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, who would be the state’s first African American governor. During an interview on Fox News, DeSantis praised Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, as “an articulate spokesman” for those holding “far-left views,” but warned he would be damaging to the state. “The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” DeSantis said. “That is not going to work. That’s not going to be good for Florida.”

How shocking that a candidate whose campaign is based on a promise to be the Trumpiest Trumpkin in all of Trumpland would talk that way.

* Julie Bykowicz reports on a remarkable lobbying campaign by the government of Qatar to win Trump’s favor through 250 “influencers” around him, which involved things like flying Alan Dershowitz and Mike Huckabee to Doha for vacations.

* Marianne Levine and Lily Bayer report that Rudy Giuliani was paid to write a letter to the Romanian government complaining that they were doing too much to crack down on corruption. Who paid him? We still don’t know.

* Alexander Bolton reports that after John McCain’s death, Republicans are looking forward to getting a replacement for him that will help them repeal the Affordable Care Act.

* Jonathan Bernstein explains what Trump’s petulant reaction to John McCain’s death says not just about Trump as a person but about his entire presidency.

* Corey Brettschneider bucks the conventional legal wisdom, explaining why we actually can indict a sitting president if we want to.

* Francis Wilkinson has a great piece deconstructing the latest displays of Trump’s poisonous racism, which have become so frequent that we’ve almost lost our ability to be outraged by it.

* Joan Walsh explains why Andrew Gillum’s win was a victory for all Democrats, despite the desire of some to fit it into the tired Bernie v. Hillary template.

* Fred Wertheimer argues that there’s clear evidence that Donald Trump Jr. did, in fact, break the law.

* Irin Carmon decodes the terms that will help Brett Kavanaugh hide his views on abortion.

* Paul Starr says that the Manafort/Cohen news shouldn’t fool you into thinking Trump isn’t far from finished.

* And Michelle Cottle celebrates the fact that as of yesterday’s primary in Arizona, the noxious authoritarian bigot Joe Arpaio will not be going to the Senate.