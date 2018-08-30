Opinion writer

* Jim Rutenberg and Maggie Haberman report that President Trump was worried about more than just Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal:

Federal investigators have provided ample evidence that President Trump was involved in deals to pay two women to keep them from speaking publicly before the 2016 election about affairs that they said they had with him. But it turns out that Mr. Trump wanted to go even further. He and his lawyer at the time, Michael D. Cohen, devised a plan to buy up all the dirt on Mr. Trump that the National Enquirer and its parent company had collected on him, dating back to the 1980s, according to several of Mr. Trump’s associates. The existence of the plan, which was never finalized, has not been reported before. But it was strongly hinted at in a recording that Mr. Cohen’s lawyer released last month of a conversation about payoffs that Mr. Cohen had with Mr. Trump.

C’mon, an upright family man with as much integrity as Donald Trump couldn’t possibly have secrets we haven’t even heard of yet.

* John Micklethwait, Margaret Talev, and Jennifer Jacobs report that President Trump continues to ruminate publicly about whether he’s going to toss Jeff Sessions out the airlock:

President Donald Trump said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s job is safe at least until the midterm elections in November. “I just would love to have him do a great job,” Trump said Thursday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. Asked if he’d keep Sessions beyond November, he declined to comment.

Maybe when this is over Sessions can continue his mission of destroying immigrants’ lives in the private sector.

* Amy Gardner, Sean Sullivan, and Alice Crites report on the seriously hardscrabble beginnings of Arizona Democratic Senate nominee Kyrsten Sinema.

* Ron Brownstein reports on how the Democratic Party’s center of gravity is likely to shift over time to the Sun Belt.

* Ryan Cooper notes that Andrew Gillum is running on a robust climate change agenda, which should make a real difference in Florida, where Republican climate deniers would be happy to let the state drown.

* Ashley Feinberg raises questions about Trump-voter-whisperer Salena Zito’s reporting, and notes the press’ obsession with reporting on these voters without talking about racism.

* Peter Hamby has an interesting report explaining how Beto O’Rourke is putting Texas in play.

* Jennifer Rubin brings us new polling showing that outside Trump’s base, Americans don’t believe “No collusion!” no matter how many times Trump says it.

* John Stohr aptly points to all the things that already tell us Trump is unfit to serve, no matter what Mueller’s probe finds.

* Gabriel Debenedetti says that Elizabeth Warren isn’t messing around when it comes to positioning herself for a presidential run in 2020.

* David Dayen wonders why Chuck Schumer is letting Mitch McConnell pack the courts with right-wing judges.

* And Haley Britzky offers an unsettling rundown of all the things that Trump is raging about that are completely make believe.