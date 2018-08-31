Opinion writer

* Remember how President Trump recently claimed he’d reached an “incredible” trade deal? Maybe not so much:

High-stakes trade negotiations between the White House and Canadian leaders unraveled Friday, amid strains caused by lingering divisions and comments President Trump made that suggested he would refuse to offer any concessions. The breakdown put Trump’s effort to redraw the North American Free Trade Agreement in legal limbo. The White House formally notified Congress on Friday that it will enter into a trade agreement with Mexico. The letter stipulated that Canada could also be added “if it is willing.” But it is unclear whether a three-nation trade pact can be replaced under congressional rules with a two-nation agreement. White House officials vowed to continue discussions with Canada, and talks are expected to pick back up on Wednesday.

Never mind the legal niceties — Trump is still talking about leaving Canada out of the deal.

* Daniel Dale is the reporter who obtained the remarks that Trump made off the record that reveal he isn’t conducting trade negotiations with Canada in good faith. Does Trump ever do anything in good faith?

* Nobody could have predicted this absolutely shocking development:

The top Democrats on two House committees accused Republicans on Friday of selectively leaking to the press sensitive communications that could put a “confidential human source” at risk. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, and his counterpart on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), also accused Republicans of “cherry-picking” portions of emails and text messages between British ex-spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr to bolster a narrative that they were part of a conspiracy to undermine the Trump campaign in 2016. The Democrats’ concerns … arose out of an interview with Ohr that Republican members of the two panels conducted Tuesday. The Justice Department originally provided the documents to the House Intelligence Committee. Some were marked “law enforcement sensitive” because they contained details relating to a confidential source, the Democrats said.

It’s now treated as normal that much of the House GOP investigative machinery is devoted to a full-time shadow effort to undermine a legitimate investigation into a hostile foreign power’s sabotaging of our democracy, solely to protect Trump from accountability.

* Mike Pence makes it as clear as anyone could want: If you vote for Republicans this fall, you’re voting to get rid of Obamacare.

* A new poll finds West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin leading his GOP challenger by eight points. The survival of such Dems in Trump states will be crucial to any Dem hopes of taking the Senate.

* A Texas judge has thrown another wrench into Trump’s efforts to end protections for the “dreamers,” and while it’s likely he’ll eventually succeed, this delay gives them a big reprieve and a lot more time to keep on fighting.

* David Drucker reports that House Republicans in Virginia are breaking with Trump over his pay freeze on federal workers, a sign of just how vulnerable they are.

* Salvador Rizzo rounds up and debunks a whole bunch of lies that Republicans are airing in attack ads against Democrats in tough House races.

* Dara Lind has a good, well-reported explanation of the deeper significance of that news that some Latinos are getting stripped of their passports, even though they’re U.S. citizens.

* Jennifer Rubin notes that the latest polling is so abysmal for Trump that if more polls show the same, it might be time to question the assumption that Republicans will stick with him forever, no matter what.

* Howie Klein explains why the GOP may increasingly get tagged as the party of corruption, particularly as the midterm elections grow closer.

* Paul Glastris reminds us that despite his reputation as a warmonger, John McCain did at key moments prefer diplomacy to military action, even though his party was going the other way.

* And John Harwood brings us the tale of an extraordinary smear campaign directed at the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s 7th District, where a big House race is unfolding.