* Brett Kavanaugh finally got to give his opening statement this afternoon, and here’s part of what he said:

My judicial philosophy is straightforward. A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret statutes as written. A judge must interpret the Constitution as written, informed by history and tradition and precedent. In deciding cases, a judge must always keep in mind what Alexander Hamilton said in Federalist 83: “the rules of legal interpretation are rules of common sense.” A good judge must be an umpire — a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy. As Justice Kennedy explained in Texas versus Johnson, one of his greatest opinions, judges do not make decisions to reach a preferred result. Judges make decisions because “the law and the Constitution, as we see them, compel the result.”

Since this is a family newspaper, I can’t tell you exactly what I think of this load of bull. In a just world, you could prosecute Kavanaugh for perjury for laying this baloney in front of the committee, trying to claim that he has no preferred outcome in any case, he has no biases, he and only he sees clearly to the one true result the law and the Constitution demand.

It’s a sign of the utter contempt in which he holds all of us that he thinks we’ll believe it. The only reason he’s sitting where he is is because he’s a conservative ideologue, and everyone knows it.

* Sean Sullivan reports on the new 51st Republican senator:

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday appointed fellow Republican Jon Kyl to return to the U.S. Senate and succeed the late-senator John McCain (R), tapping a replacement with deep roots in Arizona politics and who has been critical of President Trump. Ducey announced that Kyl would serve through at least the end of the year. He said he hoped Kyl would consider staying in the seat longer. “I wanted to pick the best possible person regardless of politics,” Ducey said, as he explained his decision at a news conference in Arizona. Kyl served in the Senate from 1995 until 2013. More recently, he guided Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, as he navigated meetings with senators.

Don’t worry, he’ll stick with the rest of the party. After all, recently he’s been working as a corporate lobbyist, so we all know what team he’s on.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Andrew Gillum leading Ron DeSantis 50-47 in the race for Florida governor.

* The latest tally from Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo, and Meg Kelly shows that in 592 days as president, Trump has made 4,713 false or misleading claims.

* Carol E. Lee, Nicolle Wallace, and Kristen Welker report that FBI director Christopher Wray is President Trump’s next target.

* Jonathan Cohn and Kevin Robillard report on how GOP Senate candidates are scrambling to convince voters they want to protect people with pre-existing conditions, even though they, you know, don’t.

* Margaret Sullivan has a good take on the New Yorker’s Steve Bannon fiasco, explaining that we really don’t need to hear anything else from this guy.

* Kurt Bardella argues that some ideas simply don’t deserve a platform.

* Eric Levitz lists 15 ways the Trump administration is harming workers.

* Adam Serwer explains the true radical implications of the newly conservative Supreme Court.

* Amanda Marcotte details the 20 cases working their way through courts right now that could give Kavanaugh and the other Supreme Court conservatives the opportunity to destroy reproductive rights.

* Rick Hasen explains how Kavanaugh’s ascension to the Supreme Court could mean the end of campaign finance limits.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that Trump doesn’t want to take down the elite, he wants the elite’s acceptance.

* And conservative Tom Nichols says that if the GOP is going to be saved, voters have to elect Democrats this year so that a cleansing can begin.