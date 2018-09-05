Opinion writer

* The Deep State plot to depose President Trump has reached all the way into the White House:

President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader. It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall. The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them. To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic. That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.

You’ll be shocked to hear that Trump responded by claiming the Times is “failing.”

* Jordain Carney reports that Brett Kavanaugh was being predictably yet infuriatingly tight-lipped in his hearing today:

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sidestepped two questions from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Wednesday about potential pardons from President Trump amid the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian election interference. Asked at his Senate confirmation hearing if Trump could pardon himself, Kavanaugh said he had never looked at self-pardons. “The question of self-pardons is something I have never analyzed. It’s a question I have not written about. It’s a question, therefore, that’s a hypothetical question that I can’t begin to answer in this context, as a sitting judge and as a nominee,” Kavanaugh told Leahy. When Leahy followed up with a question about if Trump could pardon others in exchange for them agreeing not to testify against him, Kavanaugh similarly demurred. “Senator, I’m not going to answer hypothetical questions of that sort,” Kavanaugh said.

If the president dissolved Congress, declared himself king for life, and nuked Omaha, would that be unconstitutional? I’m afraid I can’t answer hypothetical questions.

* Jeff Zeleny reports that the smoothly running machine of the White House continues to throw off sparks and smoke:

President Donald Trump, showing his outrage over Bob Woodward’s explosive new book, is ordering a real witch hunt in the West Wing and throughout his administration, asking loyal aides to help determine who cooperated with the book. “The book is fiction,” Trump said Wednesday in the Oval Office alongside the Emir of Kuwait. But even as the President publicly fumes, he’s privately on a mission to determine who did — and didn’t — talk to Woodward, CNN has learned. Two officials who have spoken directly to the President say he is pleased with the denials offered by chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Like Mattis and Kelly were going to say, “Yep, it’s all true — the president is an idiot, and I’m glad I said it.” But they know he’s not hard to fool.

* Seung Min Kim, Ann Marimow, and Elise Viebeck have the complete rundown of everything that happened at Kavanaugh’s hearing today.

* Sarah Posner goes inside the conservative network that works to characterize objections progressives raise to conservative judges as “anti-Catholic.”

* Corey Brettschneider examines Brett Kavanaugh’s radical views on executive power, and their frightening implications for the battles to come as the walls close in around Trump.

* Anna North dissects Kavanaugh’s non-answers on abortion.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott deadlocked 49-49 in the Florida Senate race.

* A new NBC News poll finds Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana leading his GOP challenger by 49-43. The survival of such red state Democrats is absolutely crucial to any Dem hopes of taking back the Senate.

* Donald Trump’s approval ratings have now slipped below 40 percent in the polling averages.

* Harry Enten says that if that drop is real and persists, Republicans are going to be in a world of hurt come November.

* Eric Levitz explores why Andrew Gillum, the progressive Democratic nominee for governor, is doing better than the centrist Nelson in the state.

* Jeff McDonald and Morgan Cook report that the indictment of Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife on charges of misusing campaign funds is full of salacious details, including multiple extramarital affairs and excessive drinking.

* And Tarini Parti and Henry Gomez report that Republicans are hoping to use the controversy over NFL players kneeling to mitigate their losses in the fall. The Party of Ideas, ladies and gentlemen.