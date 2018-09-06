Opinion writer

* Tal Kopan reports that the Trump administration is really eager to keep immigrant kids locked up in detention:

The Trump administration said Thursday it will seek to keep some undocumented immigrant children in detention for far longer than currently allowed, a move that would have sweeping implications for the families and for the immigration detention system. The move comes on the heels of the administration’s decision this spring to separate families at the border as part of its “zero tolerance” prosecution policy, which resulted in more than 2,500 children being separated from their parents for weeks to months at a time. The more than 200-page proposed regulation would circumvent a court settlement that has, for 20 years, set standards for the care of children in immigration detention, freeing the administration to have much broader authorities over how undocumented immigrant children are treated in its care.

I guess they thought they hadn’t been evil enough this week, so they’re working to address it.

* John Wagner reports that the king is angry and the court must appease him:

A parade of senior administration tripped over one another Thursday to stay in President Trump’s good graces, offering one statement after another asserting that they were not the anonymous author of an explosive op-ed criticizing him as impetuous and impulsive. Amid frenzied speculation about who was hiding behind a cloak of anonymity, Vice President Pence was the first to assert that he had not penned the New York Times piece claiming to be part of a “resistance” within the Trump administration. More than a dozen Cabinet officials followed suit, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — as well as many others whom no one would have expected. While some officials offered taut one-word denials through a spokesperson, others used the occasion to stroke the president, voicing objections to his characterization in the Times piece as morally unmoored and often out of sync with his staff. Several of the statements echoed one another, using the words “gutless” and “coward” to describe the anonymous author.

Still a smoothly running machine, this administration.

* The Cook Political Report shifts two more House races in the Democrats’ direction in their ratings.

* Elizabeth Saunders says that while presidential aides have tried to manipulate their bosses before, what’s happening in Trump’s administration is unprecedented.

* Rachel M. Cohen reports on the current state of Democratic efforts to overcome Republican gerrymandering, and the challenges they face.

* Rachael Bade reports that congressional right-wingers are still trying to figure out if they want to shut down the government.

* Pema Levy explains how Brett Kavanaugh made it easier for foreigners to influence American elections.

* Jamil Smith says that if you’re working for Trump you’re complicit, no matter how many anonymous op-eds you write.

* Francis Wilkinson argues that the anonymous op ed writer can’t escape the taint of Trumpism — and neither can the whole GOP.

* Mehdi Hasan runs through all the terrible things that anonymous official could have done something about but didn’t.

* Tom Nichols explains how the recent revelations show we’re in the midst of an extended political crisis.

* Molly Ball has some good reporting on Nancy Pelosi, who isn’t slowing down or going anywhere.

* And Twitter finally, finally, finally dumps Alex Jones.