Opinion writer

* Anne Gearan and Felicia Sonmez report that the Trump administration is ready to beat back efforts to interfere in our elections:

President Trump issued a new order Wednesday authorizing additional sanctions against countries or individuals for interfering in upcoming U.S. elections, but lawmakers of both parties immediately said the effort does not go far enough. The order would allow Trump to sanction foreigners who interfere in the midterm elections to be held in less than two months. It covers overt efforts to meddle in election infrastructure, such as vote counts, as well as “propaganda” and other attempts to influence voting from abroad, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats told reporters. The harshest sanctions outlined in the order would be up to the president’s discretion.

I’m thinking that last part may just be a bit of a loophole.

* Rachael Bade reports that the right isn’t going to accept just anyone to lead the GOP in the House:

A collection of powerful conservative groups is mounting an aggressive campaign to install Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan as House speaker or minority leader in the next Congress, according to a half-dozen sources with direct knowledge of the effort. The bid to empower a rabble-rouser despised by much of the House Republican Conference will almost surely fall short. But success for the groups doesn’t necessarily require Jordan to end up in the top leadership spot. Their effort could deny California Rep. Kevin McCarthy the 218 votes needed to secure the speakership if Republicans retain the House majority — an outcome conservatives would cheer just as much. And if Republicans lose the majority, the groups intend to demand new leadership, which could wound McCarthy’s bid for minority leader. The effort marks a rare instance of coordination among at least four prominent outside groups as well as a handful of smaller conservative groups with big nationwide followings. They include Club for Growth, FreedomWorks, Conservative Leadership Fund, Tea Party Patriots, and For America.

Ah, but can they get the support of the FreedomBaldEagleLibertyPatriotAmericaAmericaAmerica Fund?

* Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold report on some curious transactions in millions of dollars that happened right after the infamous Trump Tower meeting and right after the election, involving some of the participants in that meeting.

* The FiveThirtyEight forecast gives Democrats a one in three chance of taking the Senate.

* Marc Caputo reports that a new poll by a Republican-leaning business group finds Democrat Andrew Gillum up four points in the Florida gubernatorial race.

* A local CBS poll shows Ted Cruz leading Beto O’Rourke by only four points.

* Glenn Kessler counts up all the factual claims Trump made at his last two rallies and finds that two-thirds of them were false, misleading, or unsupported.

* Sean Illing has a useful discussion of decades’ worth of ties between Donald Trump and the Russian mafia.

* Rick Hasen dismantles Susan Collins’ absurd complaints about a new campaign to raise money for a yet-unidentified opponent, should she vote for Brett Kavanaugh.

* Jonathan Chait explains how Elizabeth Warren is making a smart play for Bernie Sanders’ supporters without taking on his potential general election weaknesses.

* David Klion explains the nature and consequences of the minority rule we’re now living under.

* Joe Davidson reports that if you lie about your criminal record in order to get a gun, the chances you’ll be prosecuted are basically zero.

* Clare Malone explains why Democrats, like Republicans, are no longer interested in compromising on policy.

* Gideon Resnick and Sam Stein look at the too slow transition Democratic campaigns are making from TV advertising to digital.

* Barbara Res, who used to work for Trump, recalls how he abused and lied to his workers, and how much of the time they just went along with it.

* And finally, Oscar De La Hoya says he might run for president. Sure, why the hell not.