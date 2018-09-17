Opinion writer

* Stop talking about the sexual assault accusations against Brett Kavanaugh! Boo! Look over there! Over there!

President Trump on Monday ordered the Justice Department to declassify significant materials from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, including portions of a secret court order to surveil one of his former campaign advisers and the text messages of several former high-level FBI officials, including former FBI director James B. Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe. … Specifically, the president ordered the Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify sections of the secret court order to surveil former campaign adviser Carter Page, along with FBI reports and interviews of him. Trump also ordered the department to declassify interviews with Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr, who worked in the deputy attorney general’s office and had conversations with the author of a controversial dossier alleging ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. He also ordered the release of text messages written by FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Strzok and Page were both involved in the Russia probe, as well as the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

We’ll see what is revealed soon enough, but my guess is that Fox News persuaded Trump that all of these things will prove that he’s right about the alleged Deep State Coup against him, but that they … won’t do that at all, and will only backfire. — gs

* John Wagner, Seung Min Kim, and Felicia Sonmez report that Mr. “Grab ’em by the…” is weighing in:

President Trump on Monday defended Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school, praising him as “one of the finest people” and signaling that he supports a proposed hearing on the allegations. “We want to go through a full process . . . and hear everybody out,” Trump told reporters at an event on workforce development. He called Kavanaugh “somebody very special,” who “never even had a little blemish on his record.” And he criticized Democrats, who he said should have “done this a lot sooner because they had this information for many months.” “If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay,” Trump said of the confirmation process. “It will, I’m sure, work out very well.”

I guess that depends on your definition of “very well.”

* Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Julie Hirschfeld Davis report on the drama that may be coming:

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault said on Monday they are willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the accusations, setting up a potentially explosive public showdown just weeks before the midterm elections. […] Behind the scenes, though, the White House was working feverishly to prevent the accusation from slowing Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Donald F. McGahn II, the White House counsel who is shepherding his nomination, was focused on preserving plans for a Thursday vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, according to a person familiar with the planning, who said he was making the case to senators that they should not allow themselves to be “pushed around by an 11th-hour allegation” to stop the process in its tracks. Public hearings could be fraught, especially in a political year marked by surging female political activism and a surge of female candidates. No Republican women serve on the Judiciary Committee, and senior Republican men appeared ready to defend the nominee.

Oh, I’m sure we can count on a bunch of Republican men to be thoughtful and respectful, just like they always are.

* Gallup shows President Trump’s approval dropping to 38 percent.

* All the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee write a letter to Chuck Grassley, the chair of the committee, demanding a delay in the vote on Kavanaugh to address both Ford’s accusations and Kavanaugh’s candor in previous testimony.

* Mark Joseph Stern explains why Christine Blasey Ford has to be heard before anything else happens with the Kavanaugh nomination.

* Peter Beinart says that while there are liberal and conservative sexual harassers, only the Republicans manage to get away with it these days.

* Evan Siegfried argues that Brett Kavanaugh should withdraw his nomination for the good of the country. By the way, he’s a Republican strategist.

* Sarah Jones explains why women don’t report sexual assaults in a fashion sufficiently timely to satisfy their critics.

* Suzy Khimm reports that just before he left the commission overseeing mine safety, a commissioner blasted the Trump administration for endangering the lives of the nation’s miners by effectively abandoning safety enforcement.

* Rachel Bitecofer explains just how hard it’s going to be for Democrats to take control of the Senate this year.

* David Dayen examines a particularly seamy and ugly side of privatization, specifically the corporations making big profits off of immigrant detention.

* Karen Bouffard reports that a new study in Michigan shows that people who were able to enroll in Medicaid because of the ACA experienced fewer unpaid debts, bankruptcies, and evictions.

* Jonathan Cohn tells the story of one GOP gubernatorial candidate being haunted by his opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that apart from nuclear war, all our fears about a Donald Trump presidency have come true.

* And finally, Donald Trump Jr. is an incredible jerk.