* John Wagner, Seung Min Kim, and Robert Costa report that President Trump is coming to the defense of his Supreme Court nominee:

President Trump said Tuesday that he feels “terribly” for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee who could face off in a high-stakes hearing next week with a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers. “I feel so badly that he’s going through this,” Trump said during a news conference at the White House. “This is not a man who deserves this.” Trump called Kavanaugh “a great gentleman” and lamented that his wife and daughters are experiencing the public airing of accusations that Trump said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should have brought up eralier in his confirmation process. Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said she kept the accusations of Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor in California, private at Ford’s insistence until her name leaked out.

At this point, a character reference from Trump is almost enough to guarantee that you’ve done something very wrong to women.

* Danielle Paquette reports that Trump was obviously right when he said trade wars are good and easy to win:

Beijing struck back Tuesday against President Trump’s new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, vowing it would immediately retaliate when they take effect and threatening a protracted dispute that could raise the prices of household goods in both countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to budge amid mounting threats from Trump, who vowed to place higher border taxes on practically everything the United States buys from China if Beijing unveils new duties, effective Monday at noon. “In order to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order, China will have to take countermeasures,” the country’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. “We deeply regret this.” The Chinese government will impose tariffs of up to 10 percent on an additional $60 billion in American goods following Trump’s escalation, slapping higher border taxes on nearly all U.S. exports to China.

The Chinese are going to give in to all the administration’s demands any day now. Any day now…

* A new Marquette Law School poll in Wisconsin shows Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin leading her race for reelection by 11 points among likely voters, while Republican Gov. Scott Walker trails his Democratic opponent by five.

* Here’s a brutal new ad from a Democratic PAC urging votes against Kavanaugh, and putting the conflict in the context of Donald Trump and Roy Moore’s misdeeds.

* David Drucker reports that Republicans fear that with the Kavanaugh controversy their chances of holding the House have gone from bad to abysmal.

* Cameron Joseph reports that Democrats are outraged that Republicans won’t allow any corroborating witnesses to testify at Monday’s hearing, not even (maybe especially not) the friend of Kavanaugh’s who was allegedly in the room.

* David Weigel reports that Republicans are running ads saying they’ll protect Medicare, and Democrats couldn’t be happier about putting the focus on the issue.

* Meg Kelly takes a careful look at how the economy’s performance under Trump compares to what it was under Obama.

* Ari Berman reports that newly revealed documents suggest Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been lying about why he moved to add a citizenship question to the Census.

* Rebecca Traister says women’s anger as a political force is only growing stronger.

* John Stoehr argues that the odds of Brett Kavanaugh getting confirmed are ticking down.

* And Julia Prodis Sulek reports that Christine Blasey Ford told multiple friends in 2017 that she had been assaulted by an influential figure in Washington, though she didn’t at the time tell them his name.