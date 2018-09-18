Opinion writer

On Monday, Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what promises to be one of the most dramatic congressional hearings in years. Democrats hope the hearing will make it impossible for Kavanaugh to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, and Republicans hope it goes smoothly enough to secure the votes of all the Senate Republicans (and maybe a few Democrats, too), and he will get a quick vote so that he can join the court when its new session begins in October.

In an alternate universe, this would be an opportunity for a thoughtful exploration of issues of sexual assault, our ability to objectively assess accusations where definitive proof is elusive, and how we judge public officials for their private behavior. Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re getting.

Here’s what’s likely to happen on Monday. Ford will tell the story of what happened to her at that high school party. The Republican senators will try to poke holes in her story, homing in on details she doesn’t remember and pressing her about her political beliefs, to make the case that she must have invented the entire thing in order to torpedo Kavanaugh’s nomination because of sheer partisan animus. Then Kavanaugh will deny everything.

And what will we be left with? Unless more information is forthcoming between now and then (like other accusers), chances are that not a single Republican will be dissuaded from voting for Kavanaugh. He will get the benefit of the doubt, not only because powerful men almost always do in these kinds of situations, but also because Republicans have a partisan interest in getting him onto the court.

For their part, Senate Democrats won’t change their beliefs about whether Kavanaugh should be confirmed either. Most of them were going to vote against him anyway, because he stands to push the court to the right and initiate a legal revolution, not just on abortion rights but also on a broad range of issues. This controversy may give a few Democrats from red states who might have voted for him permission to change their vote, but in the end what matters is whether Republicans hold firm. So far we have no indication that they won’t.

Which would mean that Kavanaugh’s hearings would wind up much like Clarence Thomas’s hearings in 1991: enormously dramatic, accompanied by hopes that they will bring change in what women are forced to endure, and in the end a disappointment. Don’t forget that despite every indication that Anita Hill told the truth, Thomas was confirmed and sexual harassment in the workplace continued pretty much unabated.

On the other hand, this controversy arrives in the midst of the #MeToo movement, a broad national discussion about how men with more power treat women with less, whether it’s the head of a TV network or a teenage boy with the physical strength to overpower a teenage girl. No one will claim that the story Ford tells is outlandish or uncommon; the key question is whether Kavanaugh did what so many other men, young and otherwise, have done.

I suppose I should state my own opinion on what I think happened at that party in the 1980s: I believe Ford’s story, for multiple reasons. First, though false accusations of this nature sometimes happen, they’re extremely rare. Second, no sane person would subject themselves to what Ford is now living through — reporters scouring every detail of their lives, relentless attacks from partisans, a tide of death threats — just to score some political points if their story weren’t true. Third, Ford was unwilling to go public until her name was leaked to the media and it became clear she could not retain her anonymity. Fourth, Ford has produced therapist’s notes from 2012 in which she discusses the assault. Fifth, she told friends about the assault (without mentioning Kavanaugh’s name) in 2017. In sum, the idea that this is all a clever fabrication is ludicrous.

But if I try as hard as I can to be generous to Kavanaugh, I can say it’s also possible that he isn’t intentionally lying when he says it never happened — if he was so drunk at the time that he doesn’t remember. The other participant, Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, later wrote a memoir of his high school years called “Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk,” in which he describes extraordinary alcohol consumption and general debauchery he and his friends engaged in. (This is why for now Republicans are refusing to call Judge to testify, despite the fact that he was the other person in the room; he wouldn’t exactly help Kavanaugh’s case.)

When a teenage boy is drunk and goaded by peer pressure, he can do horrific things. It’s possible that Kavanaugh assaulted Ford that night, truly doesn’t remember it because he was so intoxicated, and did nothing similar again. If he were to say, “I don’t remember this incident, but my friends and I drank a lot in high school, so it’s possible that I did what Dr. Ford says and I just don’t remember it. If that’s the case, I’m deeply sorry,” then what would we conclude? Could we grant him some form of forgiveness without assuming a “boys will be boys” attitude toward sexual assault, just as we might allow others to put their teenage misdeeds behind them?

It would be a lot easier if he were not hoping to go to the Supreme Court, where he will almost certainly undermine women’s rights. And it would be easier if he demonstrated that he understands what so many women and girls endure at the hands of men and boys. And it would be easier if his defenders weren’t already calling Ford a liar and worse — just as happens to every woman who makes such an accusation.

But at least as it stands now, that’s not what Kavanaugh will say. He, too, will insist that Ford is a liar, and nearly all Republicans will line up behind him. And perhaps, like Clarence Thomas, he’ll get his lifetime appointment and believe that he was nonetheless the real victim (“Mere confirmation, even to the Supreme Court, seemed pitifully small compensation for what had been done to me,” Thomas wrote in 2007). But will we one day look back on this controversy and say it helped produce some kind of lasting change? I hope so, but I can’t say I’m optimistic.