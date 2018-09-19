Opinion writer

* John Wagner and Seung Min Kim report that the president is deeply concerned about Brett Kavanaugh’s welfare:

President Trump offered a robust defense of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Wednesday, saying it was “very hard for me to imagine anything happened” with the woman who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her when both were teenagers. The president’s assessment came as it remained uncertain whether Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser, would testify at a hearing on Monday, and as Republican senators grew increasingly impatient about her plans. Trump praised his nominee as “an extraordinary man” with “an unblemished record,” and said what he is experiencing is “unfair.” But the president also said that Ford deserves to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

So unfair. So terribly, terribly unfair.

* Mike Levine reports that there’s yet more proof that Donald Trump’s witch hunt conspiracy theory is built on lies:

President Donald Trump and his allies have long insisted that what he calls the “fake dirty dossier” was wholly “responsible for starting the totally and discredited witch hunt” by special counsel Robert Mueller. But, beginning in July 2016, that so-called “dossier” actually sat for several weeks inside an organized crime unit at the FBI’s New York field office, even as counterintelligence agents in Washington, D.C. – unaware of the new allegations – were already investigating Russian efforts to hijack American democracy.

Trump and his Fox News supporters will never give up the idea that the entire Russia investigation rests on the dossier, when in fact it’s a tiny piece of the whole picture and always was.

* A new round of polls from Reuters shows tight Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and even Texas.

* In a deeply reported piece, Elizabeth Bruenig tells the harrowing story of a teenager who reported her rape and saw her whole town turn on her.

* Francis Wikinson explains that it was inevitable Brett Kavanaugh would be tainted by Donald Trump’s thuggery even before the sexual assault accusation came out, because there’s just no escaping it.

* Jamelle Bouie has a good essay looking at at how Brett Kavanaugh’s story is an object lesson in the American elite’s ability to avoid accountability.

* Heather Digby Parton looks at Trump’s latest batch of crazy new comments, and asks an awfully good question: When Trump purges the Justice Department, what are we going to do, take it to the Supreme Court?

* Lili Loofbourow looks at all the men who are suddenly defending sexual assault as just innocuous hijinks.

* Deanna Paul paints a brutal picture of the ordeal that is yet to come for Christine Ford.

* Monika Bauerlein argues that the media urgently needs to respond to Trump’s attacks by rediscovering its core liberal democratic values, which truly constitute the enemy Trump is railing about.

* Jamil Smith asks just what a man in Brett Kavanaugh’s position has to do, and how dishonest he must be, to not be believed.

* Aaron Rupar looks at the somersaults Trump did today to avoid saying he’d instruct the FBI to investigate Ford’s allegations.

* John Harwood reports that Rahm Emanuel is warning that Trump is about to initiate military action against Venezuela.

* And Rebecca Morin reports that in a 2015 speech, Brett Kavanaugh joked that “What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep,” adding, “I think that’s been a good thing for all of us.” Ha ha.