Opinion writer

* Seung Min Kim, John Wagner, and Emma Brown report the latest development in the Kavanaugh nomination:

An attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, said Thursday that her appearing at a hearing on Monday to detail her claims is “not possible” but she could testify later in the week. Debra Katz, Ford’s lawyer, relayed the response to top staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, requesting to set up a call with them to “discuss the conditions under which [Ford] would be prepared to testify next week.” “As you are aware, she’s been receiving death threats which have been reported to the FBI and she and her family have been forced out of their home,” Katz wrote to the committee. “She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety. A hearing on Monday is not possible and the committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event.” Katz reiterated that Ford would like the FBI to investigate before her testimony.

At this point, Republicans are desperately hoping she’ll never appear.

* Tracy Jan reports that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has been Trumpified:

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded promotions and pay increases to five political operatives with no housing policy experience within their first months on the job, demonstrating what government watchdogs and career staff describe as a premium put on loyalty over expertise. The raises, documented in a Washington Post analysis of HUD political hires, resulted in annual salaries between $98,000 and $155,000 for the five appointees, all of whom had worked on Donald Trump’s or Ben Carson’s presidential campaigns. Three of them did not list bachelor’s degrees on their résumés. The political hires were among at least 24 people without evident housing policy experience who were appointed to the best-paying political positions at HUD, an agency charged with serving the poorest Americans. They account for a third of the 70 HUD appointees at the upper ranks of the federal government, with salaries above $94,000, according to the Post review of agency records.

Oh yeah, that swamp is being drained.

* George Stephanopoulos, Eliana Larramendia, and James Hill report that Michael Cohen has already sat for hours of interviews with investigators from Robert Mueller’s office.

* Tal Kopan reports that ICE has been arresting relatives and friends who come forward to take care of undocumented children who have been separated from their parents.

* Salvador Rizzo offers an epic fact check of Brett Kavanaugh’s story about his lack of knowledge of stolen Democratic documents when he worked in the White House, and concludes that it “warrants heavy skepticism.”

* Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Jessica Glenza report that one of Kavanaugh’s advocates advised potential female law clerks that it’s “not an accident” that the women who go to work for Kavanaugh “look like models.”

* Jennifer Rubin notes that if Republicans try to avoid having Christine Ford testify by insisting she do it Monday or never, she has plenty of other ways to tell her story to the world.

* Jacob Heilbrunn argues that Christine Ford seems to know exactly what she’s doing in her negotiations with the Senate.

* Jonathan Larsen reports that the classmates who presented themselves as character witnesses for Brett Kavanaugh also adhere to the credo, “What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep.” Perfect witnesses!

* E.J. Dionne notes that Republicans have no serious reason to keep insisting that Kavanaugh’s nomination must be wrapped up in days, and poses some very tough questions to Kavanaugh backers.

* A good catch by Steve Benen: When it comes to declassifying documents, Trump by his own admission trusts TV personalities more than his own administration’s national security professionals to tell him what to do.

* And Kaitlan Collins reports that White House aides are absolutely stunned that Trump hasn’t yet lashed out viciously at Christine Ford.