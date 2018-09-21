Opinion writer

* Adam Goldman and Michael Schmidt report that along with most of the world, some important people in the Justice Department thought President Trump was unfit for office pretty much from the get-go:

The deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, suggested last year that he secretly record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration, and he discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office for being unfit. Mr. Rosenstein made these suggestions in the spring of 2017 when Mr. Trump’s firing of James B. Comey as F.B.I. director plunged the White House into turmoil. Over the ensuing days, the president divulged classified intelligence to Russians in the Oval Office, and revelations emerged that Mr. Trump had asked Mr. Comey to pledge loyalty and end an investigation into a senior aide. Mr. Rosenstein was just two weeks into his job. He had begun overseeing the Russia investigation and played a key role in the president’s dismissal of Mr. Comey by writing a memo critical of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But Mr. Rosenstein was caught off guard when Mr. Trump cited the memo in the firing, and he began telling people that he feared he had been used. Mr. Rosenstein made the remarks about secretly recording Mr. Trump and about the 25th Amendment in meetings and conversations with other Justice Department and F.B.I. officials. Several people described the episodes, insisting on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The people were briefed either on the events themselves or on memos written by F.B.I. officials, including Andrew G. McCabe, then the acting bureau director, that documented Mr. Rosenstein’s actions and comments.

So none of those sources were actually there. But wait!

* Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky have an entirely different take on the matter from some of their sources:

While McCabe’s memos assert both the recording and 25th amendment conversations occurred at a meeting within days of Comey’s firing, another person at the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, insisted the recording comment was said in a moment of sarcasm, and that the 25th amendment was not discussed. That person said the wire comment came in response to McCabe’s own pushing for the Justice Department to open an investigation into the president. To that, Rosenstein responded with what this person described as a sarcastic comment along the lines of, “What do you want to do, Andy, wire the president?” That person insisted the statement was never discussed with any intention of recording a conversation with the president.

I have a crazy suspicion that people are going to choose which story to believe based on their prior inclinations.

* Lydia O’Connor and Jessica Schulberg report that “a source in the room during the wire-wearing conversation who requested anonymity told HuffPost that Rosenstein’s suggestion was made in jest.” Of course, their source could be the same one who talked to Barrett and Zapotosky. Or not. The intrigue continues!

* Rebecca Ballhaus reports that Trump’s lawyer John Dowd wanted to pay legal fees for Paul Manafort and Rick Gates from a White House legal defense fund, and then tried to set up an independent fund for them.

* Michelle Alexander argues that Donald Trump is the leader of the real “resistance,” the resistance to the progress of history.

* Eric Levitz examines Ed Whelan’s extremely bad idea to suggest that a different Georgetown Prep student was the one who attempted to rape Christine Ford.

* Rick Hasen reminds us that this isn’t the first time Whelan has operated in bad faith.

* John Gehring explains the Kavanaugh story by digging into the culture of entitlement common at elite all-male prep schools.

* Jake Faleschini and Jesse Lee break down all the multiple reasons well beyond the Christine Ford allegations that Brett Kavanaugh has a credibility problem.

* Joan McCarter explains why Republicans who want confirm Kavanaugh are actually hoping to convince Ford not to testify.

* Dahlia Lithwick talks to teachers who have survived school shootings about what it’s like to return to the classroom.

* And Gideon Resnick reports that dozens of Republican congressional candidates have scrubbed their campaign web sites of anti-Obamacare rhetoric.