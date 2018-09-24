Opinion writer

* John Wagner and Seung Min Kim report that Republicans aren’t giving an inch on Brett Kavanaugh:

President Trump and fellow Republicans dug in Monday in their support for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, as the Supreme Court nominee vowed to fight back against additional allegations of sexual misconduct, which he called a coordinated smear campaign. In a defiant letter to leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh said he would “not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process.” “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out,” said Kavanaugh, who will testify Thursday before the committee. “The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.” Trump and other Republicans loudly echoed that assessment Monday, with the president saying he is looking forward to a confirmation vote.

I’d be interested to hear what evidence he has for his accusers coordinating their effort against him.

* Devlin Barrett, Ashley Parker, Carol Leonnig, and Rosalind Helderman report that everything is A-OK between Trump and the Justice Department and they’re all focused on delivering for the American people:

White House officials said Monday that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein will stay in his job for now, but will meet with the president on Thursday to discuss the tensions that officials said nearly led to his departure earlier in the day. Multiple officials said that during a series of conversations over the weekend between and among White House and Justice Department officials, it appeared Rosenstein planned to resign on Monday, in the wake of reports that he had once suggested secretly recording the president and mounting an effort within the Cabinet to remove him from office. During some of those conversations, Rosenstein indicated that his resignation might be warranted to end the controversy, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. When Rosenstein went to the White House Monday morning, senior Trump advisers expected him to resign, according to several advisers. A Justice Department official, however, said that he had no intention of resigning but went there with the expectation he would be fired.

This administration really is a smoothly running machine.

* John Wagner reports that President Trump, who vowed to appoint only Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, now says he doesn’t want to talk about it. Looks like somebody got the memo.

* Lachlan Markay and Andres Desiderio report that Republicans are considering bringing in former senator Kelly Ayotte to question Christine Ford, in an effort that has nothing at all to do with optics, no way, not a bit.

* A new University of Florida poll shows Andrew Gillum leading Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race by 4, and Bill Nelson and Rick Scott tied in the Senate race. It’s all gonna come down to turnout!

* Josh Eidelson reports that a wave of anti-union lawsuits is headed to the Supreme Court to take the attack on collective bargaining even farther.

* Jane Mayer reports on a new book arguing that Russia did indeed swing the election to Trump.

* Helaine Olen looks at the hypocrisy of Brett Kavanaugh’s outrage about his alleged victimization, given his own role in zealously promoting the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky story.

* Rick Hasen looks at the comeback that Ed Whelan is already in the process of plotting.

* Natasha Bertrand examines the implications of a potential Rod Rosenstein departure for the Russia investigation.

* Melinda Henneberger explains from personal experience why women often don’t report sexual assaults, as she didn’t report her own rape.

* And Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng report that Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow thinks that if Rosenstein leaves there should be a “time out” on the Russia investigation.

Maybe Robert Mueller can count to 10 Mississippis while Trump runs away, and if he finds collusion Trump gets a do-over.