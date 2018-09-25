Opinion writer

* Yep, President Trump has reverted to form:

President Trump on Tuesday attacked the second woman who has accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, dismissing her account because she was “totally inebriated and all messed up,” and accused Democrats of playing a “con game” in an attempt to derail his Supreme Court nominee. In comments to reporters after a speech at the United Nations, Trump took aim at Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, who told the New Yorker magazine that he exposed himself to her at a party when they were both first-year students. “The second accuser has nothing,” Trump told reporters. “The second accuser thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses.” The president dismissed the notion that the allegation could be disqualifying, saying sarcastically: “Oh, gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.”

To be honest, I’m surprised he didn’t say that the accuser isn’t hot enough for Brett Kavanaugh to have shoved his junk in her face.

* Elana Schor, John Bresnahan, and Burgess Everett report that Republicans found a solution to having a bunch of old men interrogate Christine Blasey Ford:

Senate Republicans have hired an attorney to use as a questioner of Christine Blasey Ford at Thursday’s high-stakes hearing on a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but are declining to name her. Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told POLITICO on Tuesday as he entered the Capitol for a weekly GOP meeting that “we aren’t announcing the name for her safety.” Asked if Republicans have received any indication of threats to the attorney they’re preparing to use, Grassley said: “I don’t know, but I guess we’re just being cautious.” Grassley responded Monday to a personal letter he received from Ford over the weekend in which she vowed that “fear will not hold me back from testifying,” Grassley told the 51-year-old California-based professor that he is “committed to fair and respectful treatment of you” during Thursday’s make-or-break hearing on her claim against Kavanaugh.

I believe the attorney’s name is Token Beard Windowdressing, esq. What a bunch of cowards.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows Abigail Spanberger leading Rep. Dave Brat for the Virginia House seat Brat took from Eric Cantor.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Sen. Bill Nelson leading Rick Scott in Florida by 7 points.

* Mark Murray reports on a new NBC poll that finds Nelson leading by three points. Get this: Andrew Gillum is up by five in the Florida gubernatorial race.

* Nicholas Fandos reports that Lisa Murkowski is the one Republican senator who seems truly interested in hearing what Christine Blasey Ford has to say.

* Manu Raju reports that Murkowski seems to favor an FBI investigation into the charges.

