* Seung Min Kim, Ann Marimow, Mike DeBonis, and Elise Viebeck report that President Trump liked what he saw this afternoon:

President Trump was “riveted” as he watched Kavanaugh’s defiant opening statement and told people in his inner circle, “this is why I nominated him,” according to a person close to the president who was not authorized to speak publicly. A person close to Kavanaugh said he wrote the remarks himself. “It was not pre-cleared with the White House. This is 100 percent Brett Kavanaugh,” the person said. Before Kavanaugh’s testimony, a Trump adviser who was not authorized to speak publicly said Ford’s testimony was “certainly credible” and dealt a significant blow to Kavanaugh’s chances of joining the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh certainly got the message that he had to be more Trumpian.

* Josh Dawsey, Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian report that Rod Rosenstein is safe for now:

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein’s fateful meeting with President Trump over the future of his job will be pushed to next week, the White House announced Thursday. In a statement around 12:30 p.m., the White House said Trump “spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week.” The statement said the two men did not want to do anything that might affect the ongoing congressional hearing over Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. “They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing,” the statement said.

Trump never fires anyone in person, so this wasn’t a surprise. If Rosenstein gets fired, it’ll be in a tweet.

* David Drucker reports that the Kavanaugh nomination is becoming an issue in House races, and Republican strategists are very worried.

* Jesus Rodriguez reports that four Republican governors have called for a pause in the Kavanaugh nomination to investigate further.

* Alexia Fernández Campbell talks to the women who came to Capitol Hill to support Christine Ford.

* Lisa Miller reports that yet another of Brett Kavanaugh’s roommates at Yale has gone on record about what a heavy drinker he was.

* Amanda Marcotte argues that Republicans are sticking with Kavanaugh not in spite of the sexual assault allegations but because of them.

* David Atkins says that the GOP is inflicting collective psychological trauma on the country in order to get Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

* Lindsey Bever reports that Chris Wallace of Fox News said that as a result of Christine Ford’s allegations, his own daughters told him about incidents that happened to them that he was unaware of.

* Ruth Marcus explains why Christine Ford’s testimony was so effective.

* Megan Garber explains how Ford was obligated to be “likeable,” something not required of Kavanaugh.

* And Alex Horton reports on how a school and the state of Texas want to force a girl to recite the Pledge of Allegiance against her will.