* Anne Gearan reports that President Trump was weirdly reserved when he spoke about the Kavanaugh nomination today:

Senators should take the time they need to be “comfortable” with Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump said Friday, adding that he found accuser Christine Blasey Ford “credible.” Trump said he will defer to Senate Republicans to decide how to respond to what he called a “delay” in a final vote on Kavanaugh on the Senate floor, but reiterated his support for his nominee. The president spoke in the Oval Office shortly after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said he will condition a final “yes” vote on a new FBI investigation into sexual assault and misconduct claims against Kavanaugh. Flake said the investigation should last no more than a week. “I’m going to let the Senate handle that. They’ll make their decisions,” Trump said when asked about the development. Meeting with visiting Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, Trump was calm and measured despite the unexpected detour on the path to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which the White House had hoped to conclude before the start of the next Supreme Court term on Monday.

No denunciations of lying harlots trying to take good men down? No complaints about fake news? No insults at liberal celebrities? Did anyone notice a tranquilizer dart sticking out of his neck?

* The White House just put out this statement from Trump, saying he has ordered the FBI to go forward:

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

We’ll find out soon enough what “limited in scope” means, but every little bit helps. We just don’t know where this will end up. — gs

* Aaron Lorenzo reports that before leaving town, the House gave everyone one last reminder of what the GOP is fighting for:

The House on Friday passed a bill to permanently extend tax cuts for individuals and unincorporated businesses included in the recent GOP tax overhaul, even though not much more is expected of the measure legislatively. The Senate has no plans to take it up. But backers in the House, who are exiting Washington for an extended recess of some six weeks before November’s midterm election, believe it will deliver for them politically. Polls show scant public support overall for the GOP tax cuts that took effect Jan. 1. But Republican voters overwhelmingly favor them, the polls also show. “I think it’s important we make that tax relief permanent for middle-class families and Main Street America,” said Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas).

Indeed, if only the voters can be reminded that Republicans favor cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy, this election is in the bag.

