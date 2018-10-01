Opinion writer

* Peter Baker and Michael Schmidt have the latest in the FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh:

The White House has authorized the F.B.I. to expand its abbreviated investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh by interviewing anyone it deems necessary as long as the review is finished by the end of the week, two people briefed on the matter said on Monday. The new directive came in the past 24 hours after a backlash from Democrats, who criticized the White House for limiting the scope of the bureau’s investigation into President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The F.B.I. has already completed interviews with the four witnesses its agents were originally asked to talk to, the people said. Mr. Trump said on Monday that he favored a “comprehensive” F.B.I. investigation and had no problem if the bureau wanted to question Judge Kavanaugh or even a third accuser who was left off the initial witness list if she seemed credible. His only concerns he said, were that the investigation be wrapped up quickly and that it take direction from the Senate Republicans who will determine whether Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed.

Oh, I think he’s got more concerns than that.

* Felicia Sonmez reports that Barack Obama is passing around his blessing:

Former president Barack Obama announced his second wave of 2018 endorsements Monday, unveiling a list of candidates in 29 states that includes several big-name Senate and gubernatorial hopefuls — as well as some noticeable absences, including Texas Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke. The move comes a little over a month before Election Day and as Democrats are optimistic about their chances of riding a blue wave to retake the House and possibly the Senate. “Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something — to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service,” Obama said in a tweet announcing the list. Among the notable names on the list are more than a dozen gubernatorial nominees who reflect Democrats’ broader embrace of ethnically diverse, female and LGBT candidates in this year’s midterms. They include Andrew Gillum in Florida, Ben Jealous in Maryland, Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham in New Mexico and Christine Hallquist in Vermont.

Not to be a naysayer, but I don’t really get what this is supposed to accomplish. Are there Democrats who will say, “I wasn’t going to get out and vote for this guy, but if Obama endorsed him…”? If he made primary endorsements, that might make a difference. But now?

* A new poll finds Democrat Stacey Abrams trailing Republican Brian Kemp by a razor thin two points in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

* A Stockton University poll shows Sen. Bob Menendez leading Republican challenger Bob Hugin by only 2 points in New Jersey.

* James Hohmann draws a line between how the White House is shaping the FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh and how it could undermine the Russia investigation.

* Amber Phillips looks at the insult Trump lobbed at a female reporter for no apparent reason in today’s press conference.

* Evan Siegfried runs some numbers that show voter registrations have surged this year, which should worry Republicans. Siegfried is a Republican strategist.

* Ryan Lizza reports that not only is California Rep. Devin Nunes’ “family farm” actually located in Iowa, it seems to employ a bunch of undocumented immigrants.

* Ruth Pennebaker explains why Beto O’Rourke winning in Texas is maybe almost sorta kinda possible. Maybe.

* Meredith Shiner describes some of the sexual harassment she faced as a reporter in Washington, much of it from Democratic congressional staffers.

* Salvador Rizzo fact-checks an incredibly racist campaign ad from Rep. Duncan Hunter.

* Robert Shapiro says the data show that median earnings were rising faster under Obama than they are under Trump.

* Jesse Eisinger and Paul Kiel report that due to budget cuts, the IRS has all but stopped pursuing tax cheats.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that it’s perfectly possible Brett Kavanaugh did exactly what Christine Blasey Ford says he did, but he has no memory of it.

* And Lindsey Bever reports that Donald Trump Jr. thinks things out there will be harder for his sons than for his daughters.