* John Wagner and Mike DeBonis report that the focus of the Kavanaugh controversy has shifted slightly:

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s temperament and credibility emerged as flash points Tuesday in the battle over his Supreme Court nomination, with Democrats increasingly pointing to his at times testy and emotional performance at last week’s Senate hearing. The strategy came as the FBI conducts a limited investigation into allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh but with great uncertainty about whether the probe will unearth anything conclusive by the end of the week, when Republicans are pressing for a vote. During remarks on the Senate floor, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week’s hearing, at which Christine Blasey Ford alleged a drunken sexual assault in the early 1980s, left him and others with great concerns about Kavanaugh’s truthfulness. “He has grossly mischaracterized his relationship with alcohol,” Schumer said, characterizing Kavanaugh as someone who “tiptoes around the truth.” During the hearing, Kavanaugh acknowledged sometimes drinking too many beers in high school but said he did not have a problem with alcohol and never forgot his behavior — characterizations that have been questioned in news reports by some former classmates.

I still wonder what would have happened if from the beginning he had said, “I drank to excess when I was young, and something like that could have happened. If it did I’m incredibly sorry.” Who knows?

* Elana Schor and Burgess Everett report that Mitch McConnell doesn’t want the public to see what the FBI finds:

The FBI’s final report from its misconduct inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh will be available to senators only, not the public, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday. McConnell’s avowal that “only senators will be allowed to look at” the FBI’s final findings came as Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pressed for the public release of a redacted version of the FBI report. But Republicans are worried about breaking precedent by releasing such information, which will be made available before the Senate votes this week on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, according to GOP leaders. All 100 senators will have access to the report in a secure setting after the FBI releases it. Asked when he expects that report into multiple sexual misconduct claims against Kavanaugh, Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said that “I think it will be sooner than Friday but I don’t have an exact date.”

Something tells me the Democratic senators will be happy to talk about whatever is in the FBI’s report.

* Scott Thistle reports that Sen. Susan Collins is advocating an FBI investigation into the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh that is as expansive as it needs to be.

* Jamil Smith explains what the future of abortion rights looks like if Kavanaugh is confirmed.

* A new Monmouth University poll finds Democrat Jennifer Wexton leading Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock 50-44 in one of the most hotly contested House races in the country, in suburban Virginia.

* Cameron Joseph reports that Democrats are posting some extraordinary fundraising totals this year.

* Christopher Ingraham examines the places in America where upward mobility is harder and easier to come by.

* Edward-Isaac Dovere examines what Rep. Elijah Cummings has in store if Democrats take the House and he takes control of the Oversight Committee.

* Tom Jacobs reports on a study examining how a future Congress could pull a right-wing Supreme Court back to the land of the reasonable.

* Jason Kander announces that he won’t be running for mayor of Kansas City because he needs to deal with the depression and PTSD he suffers as a result of his tour in Afghanistan.

* Erin Cassese, Tiffany Barnes, and Miryam Holman explain how “hostile sexism” is shaping our politics.

* And finally, even candidates for judgeships air heartwarming ads for their campaigns. Here’s a moving one from Sam Bagenstos, who’s running for a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court.