Opinion writer

* David Drucker reports that things are looking grim for Republicans in the House:

Five weeks before critical midterm elections, House Republicans are outgunned and outmanned as a constellation of well-resourced Democratic groups dedicated to winning the majority overwhelm GOP defenses. From financially flush super PACs flooding the zone with advertising to grassroots organizations directing money and volunteers to targeted races, around a dozen political groups are fueling the Democratic Party’s campaign to flip 23 seats and capture the House on Nov. 6. In a toxic environment driven by discontent with President Donald Trump, the barrage has become too much to handle for the two groups manning the barricades for House Republicans: the National Republican Congressional Committee, their official campaign arm, and the Congressional Leadership Fund, their designated super PAC. “Our guys are taking a beating,” Rob Simms, a Republican consultant and former NRCC executive director, said Tuesday in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

But wasn’t the battle over Brett Kavanaugh supposed to be super-charging the GOP base? You’d think the money would be pouring in for them. — gs

* Tierney Sneed reports that the Trump administration seems very nervous about the possibility of officials having to answer questions about the Census under oath:

The Trump administration Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to block lower courts’ orders that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and John Gore, a top Justice Department official, sit for depositions in a case challenging the addition of a citizenship question to the census form. The petition — filed to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has oversight of the appeals court circuit where the relevant case is being litigated — also asks for a pause in the orders demanding the administration provide certain internal documents beyond what it has already turned over. Gore and Ross are slated to be deposed next week. The administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt the Gore and Ross depositions, as well as discovery, while it prepares to appeal all three issues on the merits to the high court. Similar applications at lower court levels for blocking the depositions and the discovery have been unsuccessful.

That could be because Ross probably committed perjury in congressional testimony about this subject, and they’d prefer the whole thing go away.

* Avery Anapol reports that the largest coalition of Christian churches in the nation is now calling on Kavanaugh’s nomination to be withdrawn.

* A new Quinnipiac poll finds Senator Robert Menendez leading in New Jersey by 11 points, which would seem to suggest all that hand-wringing the other day about Menendez might have been a bit premature.

* The Cook Political Report just shifted eight more House races in the Democrats’ direction.

* A new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination keeps growing.

* However, it should be noted that a new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll shows the Democratic enthusiasm advantage for the midterms almost disappearing. We’d suggest waiting for more confirmation before panicking about this one, though.

* Connie Chung tells the story of her own sexual assault.

* Amanda Marcotte looks at how gender is becoming a partisan issue.

* Noah Berlatsky points out that in attacking Christine Blasey Ford, President Trump isn’t merely being cruel; he’s actively trying to silence her, and MeToo more generally.

* Dan Alexander and Chase Peterson-Withorn report that even as Trump tries to monetize the presidency, widespread repugnance at him is hurting his company’s bottom line.

* This ad from Giffords PAC shows how gun safety groups are going after vulnerable Republicans.

* Carolyn Thompson looks at the unusual number of teachers who are running for office this year.

* Harriet Sherwood examines the new movie claiming God put Trump in the White House, now playing in 1,000 theaters.

* And Rebecca Morin notes that Trump has fallen 138 spots on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Which I’m sure he is not at all perturbed about.