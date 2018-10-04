Opinion writer

* Marc Fisher, Ann Marimow, and Michael Kranish take a deep dive into the culture that gave birth to Brett Kavanaugh:

He would be, in the words of his prep school’s motto, a man for others. At an age when most young people struggle to figure out their path forward, he knew he would devote his life to public service. Brett M. Kavanaugh was destined for something big. The people around him knew it, too. Through the years, Kavanaugh, 53, a federal appellate judge since 2006, has been rich in friends, loyal and true. Teachers, parents, classmates, colleagues — they made it their business to buff and defend Kavanaugh’s reputation. They cheered him on as he climbed the ladder of legal success. And they rallied around him when he tripped on the way up. That turned out to be a job that extended over four decades, because as bright and kind and wise as friends say Kavanaugh is, he has also left behind a trail of people who say that his reckless behavior raises serious questions about his judgment and veracity. The story of President Trump’s embattled choice for the Supreme Court is a classic Washington tale of a young man who grew up surrounded by people in high places, keenly aware of protecting his image. He told a girlfriend in college that he didn’t plan to buy stocks as an adult because he had to avoid conflicts if he wanted to follow in his mother’s footsteps as a judge. Kavanaugh’s story is also one of the power and insularity of wealth. He grew up in an idyll of country clubs and beach retreats, private schools and public prominence. The only child of a lobbyist and a judge, he had parents who pushed him hard, teachers who assured him that he faced no limits, and friends whose families knew the art of making problems go away quietly.

But he likes beer. Really likes beer. A lot. Of beer.

* David Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, and Morgan Krakow report that the Trump brand is hurting:

As a private company, the Trump Organization says little about its financial ups and downs. But The Washington Post obtained details from two of President Trump’s landmark properties — his luxury hotels in Chicago and Manhattan — from small-time investors such as Roberts, who get details that the public does not. Those investors — and internal documents they provided — showed that revenue at both properties dropped noticeably as Trump’s political career took off. The decreases have stirred tensions in the buildings and left many investors worried that the Trump brand may be curdling in the liberal cities where Trump built much of his empire. In New York, documents show that the ownership board at Trump’s hotel considered the stunning idea of removing the Trump name from the hotel the president still calls his “flagship.” The idea stalled. One board member, who spoke in favor of keeping the Trump name, was later nominated by Trump to a celebrity-studded presidential council on fitness. For the small-time investors — who bought individual hotel rooms, under an unusual arrangement that allowed Trump to offload financial risks onto others — the downturn has brought a bitter sense that they’re suffering for the political rise of a figure who is now loathed in their communities.

Sounds like … all of Trump’s other business endeavors. Flashy at first, but eventually the bottom falls out.

* James Downie discusses some important new reporting, from Post reporter Greg Miller’s new book, on how Mitch McConnell refused to show a united front against Russian electoral sabotage.

* New polling finds that Republicans could get wiped out in all the contested House races in California.

* Ron Brownstein examines Democrats’ improving chances of notching victories in the Rust Belt.

* The Center for American Progress cuts a new video that uses Trump’s own public remarks to show that the FBI probe of Kavanaugh was a sham.

* Abigail Disney explains why Brett Kavanaugh reminds her so much of her wealthy, powerful, alcoholic father.

* Adam Serwer argues that taking shared pleasure in cruelty toward others is essential to the ethos of Trump supporters.

* Helaine Olen argues that Trump’s myth of being a self-made man plays right into the lies Americans tell themselves about their own lives.

* Michael Tomasky says of course the GOP elected a plutocrat tax cheater, since they’ve spent the last 30 years making things safer for plutocratic tax cheaters.

* Joan McCarter looks at the profound destruction that McConnell has wreaked upon the Senate.

* David Dayen, Akela Lacy, and Ryan Grim report that Republicans are concerned that President Trump’s latest nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors may not be enough of a servant of the big banks.

* Dianne Feinstein joins other Democrats in lambasting the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh.

* And Harold Meyerson imagines what would have happened if Mitch McConnell had been in charge of the investigation into the Lincoln assassination.