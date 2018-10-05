Opinion writer

* Seung Min Kim and John Wagner have the big news, in case you’re just emerging from your underground bunker:

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Friday secured the support needed to win Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court as two Republicans and a Democrat who had waited to announce their votes rallied to the side of President Trump’s nominee. The announcement of support by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) capped a bitter partisan fight in which Kavanaugh fended off allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct. In a key procedural vote earlier Friday, Flake, Collins and Manchin joined with the majority in a 51-to-49 vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination. Following the vote, all three senators indicated they plan to support Kavanaugh’s confirmation in a final vote scheduled for Saturday. In a speech on the Senate floor, Collins said Kavanaugh had “received rave reviews” for his 12 years as a federal appeals court judge and that the misconduct allegations against him failed to meet a standard of “more likely than not.”

The speech was remarkably partisan especially the extended portion going after Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility.

* Annie Karni and Eliana Johnson report that President Trump is getting advice from all the right people:

President Donald Trump huddled Wednesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Speaker Newt Gingrich, according to two people familiar with the plans, a meeting that was originally set to discuss midterm strategy. The meeting took place at the White House as Trump prepares a four week push to help Republicans keep control of Congress. Gingrich, who led the 1994 Republican takeover of Congress, penned an expansive memo for the president detailing how to hold onto majorities in the Senate and the House, one of the people familiar with the plans said.

I’m sure they’ll advise him to craft a strategy of inclusion and unity.

* Brendan Nyhan breaks down the reasons why Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh could have a more profound effect on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy than those of justices who came before them.

* Amanda Marcotte examines how Fox News is using the rhetoric of white nationalism in support of Brett Kavanaugh.

* Adam Davidson reports that Democratic state officials are preparing to go after Donald Trump’s businesses.

* John Stoehr explains how the Kavanaugh confirmation is the culmination of a series of rigged elections.

* Mehdi Hasan explains how Collins and Jeff Flake used the fig leaf of the FBI investigation to justify a vote for Kavanaugh they always planned to cast anyway.

* Dahlia Lithwick argues that the other eight justices should save us from Kavanaugh.

* Adam Serwer runs through how Republicans have tainted all the institutions of democracy.

* David Siders reports that Joe Biden isn’t kidding around about running for president in 2020.

* And finally, former national security adviser Susan Rice said on Twitter that she’d like to run against Collins in 2022. She appeared to be only half-serious, but the speaker of the Maine House, Sara Gideon, also implied she might run.