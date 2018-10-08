Opinion writer

* Chris Mooney and Brady Dennis report that things are even worse than we believed:

The world stands on the brink of failure when it comes to holding global warming to moderate levels, and nations will need to take “unprecedented” actions to cut their carbon emissions over the next decade, according to a landmark report by the top scientific body studying climate change. With global emissions showing few signs of slowing and the United States — the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide — rolling back a suite of Obama-era climate measures, the prospects for meeting the most ambitious goals of the 2015 Paris agreement look increasingly slim. To avoid racing past warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over preindustrial levels would require a “rapid and far-reaching” transformation of human civilization at a magnitude that has never happened before, the group found. “There is no documented historic precedent” for the sweeping change to energy, transportation and other systems required to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) wrote in a report requested as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

If this disaster just took out the homo sapiens, than it would be nothing more than we deserve. Unfortunately, a lot of other species are going to get it too.

* Darren Samuelsohn reports that the Trump legal team may not be adhering to established norms of ethical conduct:

Donald Trump’s lawyers have maintained an unusual level of contact with attorneys representing clients caught up in the expanding Russia probe, communication that could taint evidence that special counsel Robert Mueller is collecting in his investigation of the president. They’re not being shy about it either. The president’s attorneys talk openly about these “joint defense agreements” that they say were established to keep them connected with lawyers tied to the president’s aides, allies and associates. They took the lead in organizing weekly conference calls earlier this year to strategize with other counsel during an intense period of Mueller’s investigation. In total, Trump’s lawyers have publicly noted they have more than 30 so-called JDAs with Mueller probe targets. Under these agreements, Trump’s attorneys can seek details on everything from what questions and documents Mueller’s team is asking about to who’s on the verge of criminal indictment. The arrangement itself is routine for complex investigations where scores of people get drawn in as witnesses, subjects and even targets. Staying in touch through formalized JDAs is a way to share information under the protection of attorney-client privilege. But the Trump team’s use of JDAs has pushed legal boundaries, especially in the instances where the president’s lawyers claim to have maintained these relationships with defense teams representing Mueller targets who have flipped to cooperate with the Russia probe.

I am shocked, shocked to find that Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump would be acting according to anything but the strictest ethical code.

* Dexter Filkins reports that there were some unusual lines of communication going back and forth in 2016 between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank.

* Annie Linskey and Nihal Krishan report that Elizabeth Warren is spending heavily on Facebook ads, suggesting she may be thinking about 2020.

* David Drucker offers an interesting report on the Republican women who could give the House to the Democrats.

* James Downie points out the ways that the science undercuts Susan Collins’ embrace of the “mistaken identity” theory about Kavanaugh.

* Barry Friedman explains why the newly conservative Supreme Court could cause its own legitimacy crisis, and why the justices should understand that they’d better not get too out of step with public opinion.

* Margaret Sullivan explains why the media need to start paying way more attention to climate change.

* David Roberts explains what an ambitious climate agenda would actually look like.

* Dave Neiwert has a terrific Twitter thread laying out how Trump, by declaring that the other party is illegitimate, is following in a long right-wing tradition.

* Peter Beinart skewers pundits and centrists who argue that the Kavanaugh disaster reveals above all that we’re suffering from a lack of civility.

* E.J. Dionne takes on false-equivalence punditry and the ways it fundamentally misleads about the ongoing GOP power grab on the Supreme Court.

* And over at the American Prospect, I examined the endless loop of reaction and counter-reaction American politics is trapped in.