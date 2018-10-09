Opinion writer

* Robert Barnes, Ann Marimow, and Marissa Lang report on a certain someone who showed up for work today:

There were protesters outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday for the debut of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, but inside the hushed and stately courtroom it was business as usual. The court’s fear of disruption was not realized in two hours of oral arguments, and Kavanaugh was an active participant in his first sitting with his new colleagues. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. noted Kavanaugh’s arrival. “Justice Kavanaugh, we wish you a long and happy career in our common calling,” Roberts said, reciting the usual welcome for a new justice.

Things are calm now, but there are lots of controversial cases in the pipeline, so just you wait.

* John Wagner reports that Bernie Sanders is hitting the road:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to launch a nine-day blitz on the campaign trail next week for Democrats on the ballot in November, including stops in several states that would be crucial to a 2020 bid for the party’s presidential nomination. An itinerary shared by a Sanders aide includes several stops in Iowa, where Sanders finished a close second to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic caucuses, as well as South Carolina and Nevada, two other states that appear early on the nominating calendar. Sanders, who is actively weighing a 2020 presidential bid, is also set to make appearances in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado and California. Since falling short in 2016, Sanders has traveled extensively around the country, but mostly to promote issues he is championing. His upcoming tour, starting on Oct. 19, will be his most aggressive effort to support Democratic candidates on the ballot in November.

If you were Bernie, why wouldn’t you run in 2020? Win or lose, it’s the best way to get attention and stay influential. If he doesn’t run, and there are a whole bunch of candidates soaking up the attention, no one will care what he has to say.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows the Democrat with a clear lead in a bellwether Republican-leaning congressional district in New Jersey.

* Jenna Portnoy and Emily Guskin report on a new Post poll that shows Rep. Barbara Comstock trailing Democrat Jennifer Wexton by 12 points in a key Virginia suburban House district.

* Grace Sparks reports that a new CNN poll shows Democrats leading the generic ballot by 13 points, and leading by 30 points among women. Still, it’s very possible this is an outlier.

* A new NBC poll finds dead heats in the Nevada Senate and gubernatorial contests.

* Rachael Bade offers a great look at the deceptions and distortions desperate House Republicans are hurling at their Democratic opponents in the election’s waning days.

* Steven Shepard has a stark assessment of Republican chances of holding the House, concluding that they are collapsing.

* David Atkins aptly demonstrates that Republicans know all too well that they can’t hold on to power by legitimate means.

* Sarah Jones paints an unsettling picture of the current moment, one in which women are trying to express their anger and pain even as Republicans mock them.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham looks at where abortion will and won’t be banned if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

* A great point from Eric Levitz: Republicans waving their arms about “mob rule” when Democrats stage peaceful protests are fine with angry protests as long as the protesters are right wing and toting guns.

* David Leonhardt is exactly right about this: Democrats who are angry about GOP counter-majoritarian tactics should not choose nihilism; instead, they should vote.

* Murshed Zaheed asks why neutral reporters and pundits often seem so eager to dismiss left wing protesters (such as those who battled Kavanaugh) as contemptible losers, given that they doted all over the Tea Party.

* Ari Berman reports on the movement that could restore voting rights to 1.4 million Floridians this November.

* Kevin Kruse offers a useful Twitter thread skewering Mitch McConnell’s latest disingenuous garbage about the GOP refusal to give Merrick Garland a hearing or a vote.

* And Catherine Rampell observes that Republicans will believe any conspiracy theory in the world, but think the idea that Russia helped Trump get elected in 2016 is crazy.