* Devlin Barrett and Karoun Demirjian report that FBI director Christopher Wray got put in the hot seat today:

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray defended his agents’ handling of a background investigation into then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, saying that it was “limited in scope” and followed standard procedures. Wray was pressed at a Senate hearing by Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) about how much direction FBI agents received from the White House when they conducted a supplemental background investigation into claims by a California professor that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her when the two were teenagers. Harris pressed the director to explain why FBI agents never interviewed the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, or Kavanaugh, about her accusations. Wray replied: “As is standard, the investigation was very specific in scope, limited in scope, and that is the usual process and that my folks have assured me that the usual process was followed,” Wray said. Harris then asked if the FBI examined whether Kavanaugh may have misled Congress in his public testimony. “That’s not something I could discuss here,” Wray said.

Look, why are we calling Wray up to testify when he has an important anti-Trump conspiracy to run?

* Justin Elliot has the incredible story of Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson getting some help in his effort to obtain a casino license in Japan:

Adelson had a potent ally in his quest: the new president of the United States. Following the business breakfast, Abe had a meeting with Trump before boarding Air Force One for a weekend at Mar-a-Lago. The two heads of state dined with Patriots owner Bob Kraft and golfed at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club with the South African golfer Ernie Els. During a meeting at Mar-a-Lago that weekend, Trump raised Adelson’s casino bid to Abe, according to two people briefed on the meeting. The Japanese side was surprised. “It was totally brought up out of the blue,” according to one of the people briefed on the exchange. “They were a little incredulous that he would be so brazen.” After Trump told Abe he should strongly consider Las Vegas Sands for a license, “Abe didn’t really respond, and said thank you for the information,” this person said.

Yes, you read that right: The president of the United States, pressuring a foreign leader to advance the personal business interests of a billionaire who has given the GOP tens of millions of dollars. If Barack Obama had done that, impeachment proceedings would already have begun.

* Michael Tackett reports that Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to win a House seat in Kentucky with only positive ads.

* John Wagner reports that Democrats in the Senate failed to pass a bill repealing the Trump administration’s authorization of “junk” insurance plans.

* Dan Froomkin argues that Trump’s op-ed today is an excellent guide to the lies he’ll be telling for the next month.

* Jonathan Chait explains how Trump’s op-ed inadvertently called attention to his own broken promises on health care.

* Karen Tumulty recalls that not long ago, Republicans loved the sound of an angry mob.

* Nancy LeTourneau has a smart piece arguing that Trump is now trying to create and exploit a new division, between the gray and the brown.

* Jonathan Cohn examines how Republican candidates are using their family stories to deflect accurate criticisms of their health care policies.

* Bob Moser reports that black Southern progressives are changing the Democratic Party.

* Jared Bernstein explains what the story of the Trump family’s apparent tax evasion tells us about our tax system.

* And Jess Zimmerman explores the problem Democrats have expressing their anger.