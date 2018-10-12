Opinion writer

* Nick Miroff, Josh Dawsey, and Maria Sacchetti report that the Trump administration is exploring new ways to be cruel to families seeking asylum:

The White House is actively considering plans that could again separate parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to reverse soaring numbers of families attempting to cross illegally into the United States, according to several administration officials with direct knowledge of the effort. One option under consideration is for the government to detain asylum-seeking families together for up to 20 days, then give parents a choice: Stay in family detention with your child for months or years as your immigration case proceeds, or allow children to be taken to a government shelter so other relatives or guardians can seek custody. That option — called “binary choice” — is one of several under consideration amid the president’s frustration over border security. He has been unable to fulfill key promises to build a border wall and end what he calls “catch and release,” a process that began under past administrations in which most detained families are quickly freed to await immigration hearings. The number of migrant family members arrested and charged with illegally crossing the border jumped 38 percent in August, and are now at record levels, according to DHS officials. Senior administration officials say they are not planning to revive the chaotic forced separations carried out by the Trump administration in May and June that spawned an enormous political backlash and led to a court order to reunite families.

I’m sure we can trust them to carry this version out with all the competence and compassion they’ve shown up until now.

* Alex Horton reports on the latest conflict between the administration and Elizabeth Warren:

The Japanese martial art of jujitsu operates under a tested philosophy: The force of your opponent can be used as a weapon against them. That idea has been harnessed numerous times since the 2016 election campaign. Think “deplorables,” “nasty woman” and “nevertheless, she persisted” becoming rallying cries by political opponents after they were first uttered by the opposition. Now another one appears primed to enter the lexicon — “impolite arrogant woman.” That is how White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly described Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the days following the Trump administration’s 2017 travel ban, according to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News under the Freedom of Information Act. That disclosure means the White House may have inadvertently gifted a potent catchphrase for Warren, a 2020 Democratic front-runner, to use as a blunt political instrument.

Two things we know about Warren at this point: She makes Republicans very mad, and she knows how to use that fact to her advantage.

* Robert Barnes and Emily Guskin report that a new Post/ABC poll shows a majority of Americans disapprove of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, and more say it makes them want to vote for Democrats in the midterms than Republicans.

Also, a majority says Congress should continue investigating Kavanaugh. That’s a pretty big angry mob!

* Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, and Carrie Dan report that polls of Wisconsin, Nevada, and Minnesota also show that the Kavanaugh nomination helps Dems more than Republicansg.

* Beto O’Rourke raised an astonishing $38 million last quarter, more than any Senate candidate ever and more than three times what Sen. Ted Cruz raised. Amber Phillips points out that this money might have been better spent if it had been sent to other Democratic Senate candidates.

* Joshua Holland reports on research shows that Donald Trump’s victory has made Republican voters more comfortable with sexism.

* Andy Slavitt argues that with Republicans running around saying they’ll protect people with pre-existing conditions, you have to watch what they do, not what they say.

* Jill Lawrence points out that no matter how many times Trump and Republicans shout the words “angry mob,” they, and no one else, are the ones who have driven the nation into crisis.

* Steve Benen catches an interesting pattern: Trump describes every hurricane in absurdly grandiose terms, perhaps because he wants to believe no previous president dealt with what he deals with.

* John Stoehr argues that we get the government we deserve, for better or (usually) for worse. Which means: Vote! Vote! Vote!

* Catherine Rampell explains how Trump is the one who is actually turning us into Venezuela.

* David Dayen explains why thousands of Amazon delivery drivers won’t be eligible for the company’s new $15 an hour minimum wage.

* Kurt Bardella reminds us that Trump’s tax returns still constitute a huge vulnerability, and if Democrats win the House, he may not be able to keep them concealed.

* Jemele Hill explores why many black men have sympathy for Brett Kavanaugh.

* Erik Wemple says even Fox News is getting tired of Trump reruns.

* And with Fox News now celebrating Kanye West as a truth-telling visionary, Eli Rosenberg looks back at how Fox freaked out when other rappers visited the White House. That is, when Barack Obama was president.