Opinion writer

* Michael Scherer and David Weigel profile the activists driving the movement against Trump:

Like the conservative tea party groups that rose up after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 and that helped Republicans retake the House and gain power in state legislatures in 2010, this new liberal movement has emerged largely outside the traditional party structure. It is led by hundreds of thousands of mostly white, college-educated, middle-aged women who trace their inspiration to the inaugural women’s marches in January 2017 and whose ambitions have only grown amid a succession of disagreements with Trump, including over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. What began with meetings at diners and public libraries has matured into a sprawling array of overlapping groups, some intensely local and operating on shoestring budgets and others well-financed and professional.

We should have had 500 profiles of these women over the last two years, instead of going back again and again for yet another “In Trump Country, Trump Supporters Support Trump” story. They’re the key political force of the moment.

* Jim Tankersley reports that the era of fiscal responsibility is going great:

The federal budget deficit swelled to $779 billion in fiscal year 2018, the Treasury Department said on Monday, driven in large part by a sharp decline in corporate tax revenues after the Trump tax cuts took effect. The deficit rose nearly 17 percent year over year, from $666 billion in 2017. It is now on pace to top $1 trillion a year before the next presidential election, according to forecasts from the Trump administration and outside analysts. The deficit for the 2018 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, was the largest since 2012, when the economy and federal revenues were still recovering from the depths of the recession. Administration officials attributed the deficit’s rise to greater federal spending, including the military and domestic budget increases that President Trump approved this year, not the $1.5 trillion tax cut.

I was told that revenues would rise because of the supernova of economic activity the tax cuts would create. There must be some mistake.

* Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, and Carrie Dann report that Trump is telling everyone who’ll listen that the midterm election is a referendum on him. Of course, if Republicans lose he’ll immediately say he had nothing to do with it.

* Steven Shepard reports that Democrats are poised to eviscerate the GOP in Pennsylvania races.

* Simon Rosenberg offers interesting reflections on GOP weakness in Trump country, on the current state of the midterms, and on how the influx of new lawmakers from all those races will transform the Democratic Party.

* Jared Bernstein explains how absurd it is for Republicans to claim that doing anything about climate change means destroying the economy.

* Mehdi Hasan makes a good case that Leslie Stahl could have pushed back much harder on Trump’s lies when she interviewed him for 60 Minutes.

* Matt Gertz documents how Fox News state media gushes over Trump’s bravery whenever he does an interview outside the safe spaces of Fox.

* Heather Digby Parton argues that when Republicans complain about “angry mobs” they’re trying to get Democrats to distance themselves from their own base and diffuse the energy driving opposition to Trump.

* Lissandra Villa reports that a bottleneck of aging Baby Boomers atop the House Democratic leadership is leading ambitious younger members to bail out and seek office elsewhere.

* Daniel Nichanian has a cool interactive map for The Appeal where you can explore the ways criminal justice is on the ballot in various places around the country.

* At the American Prospect, I explained what Democrats need to do with the next two years if they win the House.

* And Charles Pierce explains why Elizabeth Warren had no choice but to have a DNA test to explore her ancestry, and what that says about our politics.