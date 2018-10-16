Opinion writer

* The Senate Majority Leader wants Americans to know that Republicans still want to cut their benefits:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed rising federal deficits and debt on a bipartisan unwillingness to contain spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, and said he sees little chance of a major deficit reduction deal while Republicans control Congress and the White House. “It’s disappointing, but it’s not a Republican problem,” McConnell said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg News when asked about the rising deficits and debt. “It’s a bipartisan problem: unwillingness to address the real drivers of the debt by doing anything to adjust those programs to the demographics of America in the future.” McConnell’s remarks came a day after the Treasury Department said the U.S. budget deficit grew to $779 billion in Donald Trump’s first full fiscal year as president, the result of the GOP’s tax cuts, bipartisan spending increases and rising interest payments on the national debt. That’s a 77 percent increase from the $439 billion deficit in fiscal 2015, when McConnell became majority leader.

This is a fascinating move. He’s saying that no one should hold Republicans accountable for the increases in the deficit that have come from their enormous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy because the real problem is entitlements, so stop asking them to do anything about it.

But he’s also laying the groundwork for them to do to the next Democratic president what they’ve done to previous ones: Demand cuts to social programs under the guise of deficit reduction, grinding government to a halt if they have to and hampering that Democrat’s presidency. McConnell is truly one of the most cynical figures in American political history.

