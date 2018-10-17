Opinion writer

* Heather Vogell, Andrea Bernstein, Meg Cramer, and Peter Elkind report that Donald Trump hasn’t just been licensing his name to shady operators, he’s been getting right down in the muck with them:

But an eight-month investigation by ProPublica and WNYC reveals that the post-millennium Trump business model is different from what has been previously reported. The Trumps were typically way more than mere licensors or bystanders in their often-troubled deals. They were deeply involved in these projects. They helped mislead investors and buyers — and they profited handsomely from it. Patterns of deceptive practices occurred in a dozen deals across the globe, as the business expanded into international projects, and the Trumps often participated. One common pattern, visible in more than half of those transactions, was a tendency to misstate key sales numbers. In interviews and press conferences, Ivanka Trump gave false sales figures for projects in Mexico’s Baja California; Panama City, Panama; Toronto and New York’s SoHo neighborhood. These statements weren’t just the legendary Trump hype; they misled potential buyers about the viability of the developments.

Some of us have known for a long time that the deeper you look at the Trump Organization, the more corrupt it will look. We’ve only scratched the surface.

* Erica Werner and David Weigel report that as the election approaches, Republican candidates are suddenly sounding a lot like Democrats.

* Ronald Klain gives five reasons Democrats need to stop bed-wetting about the November election.

* In case it wasn’t clear enough what’s at stake if Republicans hold both chambers, David Morgan reports that Mitch McConnell is looking forward to trying again to repeal the Affordable Care Act next year.

* Trump claims that if Republicans lose the House, it won’t be his fault. But Joshua Green reports that even internal RNC polling shows that Trump is the determining factor in the 2018 elections.

* Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky report that a senior official at the Treasury Department has been arrested for leaking information related to the Russia investigation to the news media.

* David Siders reports that Kamala Harris’ team has already mapped out a strategy for her to become the 2020 Democratic nominee for president.

* Joe Perticone reports that James Comey has donated to Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat running for Congress in suburban Virginia.

* Matthew Cunningham-Cook reports that a Florida state agency invested $200 million with a private equity firm just days after the firms CEO gave a donation to a PAC run by Gov. Rick Scott.

* Harold and Veronica Pollack explain what Medicaid means to people with disabilities and their families, and why that should matter in your vote.

* And Anna Schecter looks at the white nationalists trying to take over the GOP.