

Brennan Linsley/AP

It has been just eight months since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., brought the issue of guns to the top of the political agenda, and according to a new poll from Gallup, 61 percent of Americans think America’s gun laws ought to be made more strict. That’s down slightly from the 67 percent that Gallup recorded just after Parkland, but it’s still higher than the norm in the last decade.

Which leads to the question: Why isn’t this a bigger issue in the 2018 election?

The simplest answer is that there are just too many other things competing for voters’ attention: health care, the Supreme Court, the Russia scandal and generalized disgust with President Trump, to name a few. Indeed, it turns out that there is only one — yes, one — initiative on state ballots this year regarding guns.

But it’s an interesting one, so I want to take a look at it, along with the efforts gun safety groups are making to help candidates who support their agenda.

The ballot initiative in Washington state, known as Initiative 1639, has some familiar components, such as enhanced background checks. But it does one thing that’s different and may point toward a new direction for gun-safety activists. Instead of trying to ban any type of guns, it imposes new requirements on those who purchase them, including completion of a gun-safety course and a 10-day waiting period for those buying semiautomatic rifles, requirements on safe gun storage and a provision requiring the state to verify every year that those who bought guns are still eligible to have them.

What’s different about this approach is that it essentially says to gun owners: Okay, you can have all the guns you want. But as a society, we’re going to say that that right comes with responsibilities to ensure that the rest of us are safe. In its basic philosophy it is similar to the approach taken by countries such as Canada and Switzerland that have plenty of gun owners but extremely low levels of gun violence.

Initiatives such as this one wouldn’t bring us anywhere near the kind of regulations they have in those countries. But this is a potentially fruitful avenue for further regulation, one that puts the focus less on the gun and more on the gun owner.

Not that gun advocates will much care — the National Rifle Association says the Washington initiative would “destroy the Second Amendment as we know it.” But if there’s one thing that has changed in recent years, it’s that Democrats don’t seem to be afraid of the NRA anymore.

And Parkland still hovers over the gun debate. For instance, here’s an ad that Giffords PAC, the organization headed by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), is airing against Rep. John Abney Culberson (R-Tex.):

That’s in Texas, where as you might be aware, guns are rather popular. Culberson’s district incorporates part of Houston and some surrounding suburbs — not exactly the most conservative part of the state, but it’s still Texas, and Culberson is being specifically called out for doing the bidding of the NRA. That isn’t something you would have seen a few years ago.

They’re doing it in other places, too: Here’s an ad dramatizing a frantic text conversation between a mother and child during a school shooting, which concludes by citing Republican congressman Mike Coffman (Colo.)’s “A” rating from the NRA as though it is an indictment that requires no further elaboration.

You might reasonably ask why there aren’t more gun measures on ballots this year; perhaps advocates are waiting for 2020 when Democratic turnout will be higher. What we do know is that even if Parkland has faded a little from memory, or at least the top of the agenda, it is still having an impact. Children and schools are still at the heart of the debate, and the NRA occupies a very different position from the one it did not long ago. It no longer inspires terror in any who might oppose it, and in some places, politicians may reasonably fear being seen as too close to the organization.

But if we’re thinking about the future of gun regulation — not just the debate that accompanies it — the Washington initiative may be a preview of things to come. Future regulations may come in the form of making all gun owners act like the “responsible gun owners” we’ve heard so much about. It doesn’t seem like too much to ask.