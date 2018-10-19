Opinion writer

* Robert Costa and Karoun Demirjian report that when it comes to the death of Jamal Khashoggi, the right is being just as classy as you’d expect:

Hard-line Republicans and conservative commentators are mounting a whispering campaign against Jamal Khashoggi that is designed to protect President Trump from criticism of his handling of the dissident journalist’s alleged murder by operatives of Saudi Arabia — and support Trump’s continued aversion to a forceful response to the oil-rich desert kingdom. In recent days, a cadre of conservative House Republicans allied with Trump has been privately exchanging articles from right-wing outlets that fuel suspicion of Khashoggi, highlighting his association with the Muslim Brotherhood in his youth and raising conspiratorial questions about his work decades ago as an embedded reporter covering Osama bin Laden, according to four GOP officials involved in the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly. Those aspersions — which many lawmakers have been wary of stating publicly because of the political risks of doing so — have begun to flare into public view as conservative media outlets have amplified the claims, which are aimed in part at protecting Trump as he works to preserve the U.S.-Saudi relationship and avoid confronting the Saudis on human rights.

So how long before we hear President Trump say “A lot of people are saying he was some kind of terrorist sympathizer”?

* Matthew Barakat reports on another story of Trump’s personal corruption:

Administration emails show that President Donald Trump intervened personally to keep FBI headquarters in downtown Washington rather than relocate it to the suburbs as had long been planned, congressional Democrats said Thursday. The letter from Democratic lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform says Trump’s direct involvement presents a brazen conflict of interest. Trump owns a downtown hotel across the street from FBI headquarters that could face competition if the FBI’s current location is opened to private redevelopment, which could include another hotel. Before running for office, Trump expressed interest in redeveloping the property himself. Trump “was directly involved with the decision to abandon the long-term relocation plan and instead move ahead with the more expensive proposal to construct a new building on the same site, and thereby prevent Trump Hotel competitors from acquiring the land,” wrote Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland; Gerry Connolly of Virginia; Dina Titus of Nevada; Peter DeFazio of Oregon; and Mike Quigley of Illinois.

As a bonus, an administration official appears to have lied under oath about the president’s involvement. Add this to the list of things Democrats need to investigate if they win the House.

* Matt Zapotosky, Rachel Weiner, Ellen Nakashima and Devlin Barrett report that the Justice Department just indicted a Russian woman for running a campaign to interfere in the midterm elections.

* Katie Benner reports that discontent and infighting have taken hold at the Justice Department under Jeff Sessions’ leadership.

* Ella Nilsen offers a guide to the 15 most interesting House races in this year’s election.

* Nate Cohn says it looks like Democrats are going to match Republicans in turnout in November, an exceedingly rare occurrence in midterm elections.

* Jesse Lee documents the number of times each vulnerable House Republican voted to remove protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

* Christine Emba argues that the plaintiffs in the Harvard affirmative action lawsuit are being used by people without their best interests at heart, and explains how white applicants will be its biggest beneficiaries.

* Ryan Cooper explains why tribalism isn’t the problem with American politics.

* David Drucker reports on how Trump has turned mild-mannered women into political activists.

* John Stoehr says Republicans can’t run from their past on pre-existing conditions.

* And the Houston Chronicle endorses Beto O’Rourke for Senate, saying that Ted Cruz, whom they endorsed six years ago, “is obviously an alien lizard man in a human suit.”

Okay, they didn’t actually say that, but they did endorse O’Rourke.