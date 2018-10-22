Opinion writer

* Carol Leonnig, Manuel Roig-Franzia, and Rosalind Helderman report that Trump’s oldest political adviser is feeling some heat:

In recent weeks, a grand jury in Washington has listened to more than a dozen hours of testimony and FBI technicians have pored over gigabytes of electronic messages as part of the special counsel’s quest to solve one burning mystery: Did longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone — or any other associate of the president — have advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release hacked Democratic emails in 2016? While outwardly quiet for the last month, Robert S. Mueller III’s investigators have been aggressively pursuing leads behind the scenes about whether Stone was in communication with the online group, whose disclosures of emails believed to have been hacked by Russian operatives disrupted the 2016 presidential campaign, according to people familiar with the special counsel probe. Stone, who boasted during the race that he was in touch with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has said since that his past comments were exaggerated or misunderstood. Both he and WikiLeaks have adamantly denied they were in contact. However, prosecutors are closely examining both public comments and alleged private assertions that Stone made in 2016 suggesting he had a way to reach Assange, the people said.

Stone says he’ll never roll on Trump to prosecutors. Of course, that’s what Michael Cohen said, too.

* Gabby Orr and Daniel Lippman report that Trump isn’t exactly feeling confident:

At his rallies, President Donald Trump argues that the midterms are about one person — Donald Trump. “Get out in 2018,” Trump told a crowd in Missouri last month, “because you’re voting for me!” Privately, the president says the exact opposite. According to two people familiar with the conversations, Trump is distancing himself from a potential Republican thumping on Election Day. He’s telling confidants that he doesn’t see the midterms as a referendum on himself, describing his 2020 reelection bid as “the real election.” And he says that he holds House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responsible for protecting their congressional majorities. According to one person with knowledge of these talks, Trump has said of Ryan and McConnell: “These are their elections … and if they screw it up, it’s not my fault.”

Look for him to also blame individual candidates for not using enough of their campaign time promoting him.

* A new Quinnipiac poll in Florida shows Sen. Bill Nelson leading Gov. Rick Scott by 6 points.

* Meanwhile, Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is backing out of editorial meetings, always the sign of a candidate confident about his case.

* Jeremy Wallace reports that turnout on the first day of early voting in Texas has been stunning.

* Glenn Kessler examines President Trump’s ever-increasing, ever more ridiculous claims for the amount of jobs America supposedly gets from selling arms to Saudi Arabia. All the Pinocchios.

* Richard Hasen explains how the newly conservative Supreme Court could make the fair drawing of district lines even more difficult to achieve.

* Michael Tomasky says Trump is trying to make fear of brown people his closing argument for the midterm elections.

* Eric Levitz argues that there are some things much worse than partisan polarization.

* Heather Digby Parton says we really don’t need to hold a pity party for Mitch McConnell because someone yelled at him in a restaurant.

* Daniel Block goes to Trump country to interview…progressives!

* At the American Prospect, I argued that the Trump family is a multi-generational group of fraudsters.

* And Jennifer Finney Boylan describes what it was like as a transgender person to be told by the Trump administration that she no longer exists.