* Lisa Rein reports on the Trump administration’s latest attempt to poison every last thing the government does:

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals has long filled a nonpartisan role in the federal government, run by dozens of judges charged with sorting through a thicket of regulations to determine whether an injured veteran is entitled to lifetime benefits. But this summer, the White House rejected half of the candidates selected by the board chairwoman to serve as administrative judges, who make rulings on the disability claims. The rejections came after the White House required them to disclose their party affiliation and other details of their political leanings, according to documents viewed by The Washington Post. Such questions had not been asked of judge candidates in the past, according to former judges and board staff.

What we really need is for every citizen to take a forced loyalty oath to President Trump.

* Dan Balz and Scott Clement report that Democrats are in a strong position in the most competitive House districts:

The contest for control of the House remains close and hard fought, according to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll of the most-contested districts in the country, with Democrats holding a statistically insignificant lead over Republicans. The latest survey shows only a marginal change in the race during October, with 50 percent currently supporting the Democratic candidate in their district and 47 percent backing the Republican. Candidates from the two parties collectively are running almost even in 48 contested congressional districts won by President Trump in 2016, while Democrats hold the advantage in 21 competitive districts won by Hillary Clinton. The Democrats’ lead in those Clinton districts has narrowed a bit since the beginning of the month. The overwhelming majority of the districts surveyed — 63 of the 69 — are currently represented by a Republican in the House. Collectively these battleground districts voted strongly for Republicans in the 2016 election. The fact that the margins today are where they are illustrates the degree to which the GOP majority is at risk but also the fact that many individual races are likely to be close. Democrats need to gain a net of 23 seats to take control of the chamber.

Just to be clear, these are only the closest districts, almost all held by Republicans. If they split evenly, Democrats take the House.

* Damian Paletta and Erica Werner report that now that Trump has invented a fantasy tax cut he falsely claimed the White House and Congress were working hard on, his aides are scrambling to come up with a symbolic vote for Congress to take so he’ll look less like a liar.

* Seung Min Kim reports that Democrats are giving some thought to how they might find a few areas to cooperate with the White House on if they take back the House, even as they go about investigating the president.

* Twelve members of Adam Laxalt’s own family explain why the Republican nominee for governor of Nevada is unfit for office.

* Jamil Smith obtained secretly recorded audio of Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp saying that Stacey Abrams’s turnout operation “continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote.”

* Ed Kilgore offers his personal reminiscence of when Abrams and a group of students burned the old Georgia state flag that was a tribute to white supremacy.

* Jonathan Cohn explains the Trump administration’s latest attempt to undermine protections for people with preexisting conditions.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Andrew Gillum leading Ron DeSantis 52 percent to 46 percent in the race for Florida governor.

* Amanda Terkel reports that a neo-Nazi group is airing racist robocalls against Gillum.

* Jared Bernstein and Kathleen Bryant explain why enhancing the rights and wages of low-income women should be a vital goal of the #MeToo movement.

* Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) are demanding that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats provide them evidence supporting Trump’s claim that China meddled in the 2016 election.

* Margaret Sullivan argues that the media is only helping Trump engage in fear-mongering over the caravan of asylum-seekers from Central America.

* Richard L. Hasen explains how, on voting rights, we’re becoming two separate Americas.

