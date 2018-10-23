

The Trump administration’s census scandal might not be the jazziest or most lurid of the many controversies that swirl about this presidency, since no adult-film actresses or Russian spies are involved, at least as far as we know. But it’s critically important, not just because of the lies that surround it but also because of what it represents: This administration trying to politicize absolutely everything, even the most foundational systems and institutions of democracy, in order to give the Republican Party an advantage. And now the Supreme Court is involved, in what might be an attempt by the court’s conservative majority to shield one of the most corrupt members of the Trump Cabinet from scrutiny.

We’ll get to the latest development in a moment, but first let’s review the basic facts. When the Trump administration took office, it moved to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, over the objection of just about every demographer, researcher and former census director around. The problem is that asking about citizenship, particularly in the context of the Trump administration’s wider crackdown on immigration, is all but guaranteed to make immigrants, regardless of their legal status, skittish about answering. That will lead to an undercount of cities, areas and states with lots of immigrants, depriving those places of federal funds and diluting their political power.

Which is precisely the point. So to hide its intentions, the administration came up with a cover story: It only wanted to do this, it said, in order to have the information it needs to vigorously enforce the Voting Rights Act. No, really, stop laughing.

In furtherance of this cover story, the Commerce Department (which oversees the census) and its secretary, Wilbur Ross, tried to get the Justice Department to formally request that the citizenship question be added, so that they could then claim the whole thing was the Justice Department’s idea.

How do we know all this? Because a lawsuit filed by a group of states objecting to the addition of the citizenship question has uncovered emails in which the scheme to construct the Justice Department cover story is laid out in explicit detail.

But that’s not all. Ross on two different occasions deceived Congress about this matter: once when he answered a congresswoman’s question about the citizenship question by saying, “The Department of Justice, as you know, initiated the request for inclusion of the citizenship question,” and another time when he was asked whether the president or anyone else in the White House had talked with him about the citizenship question and he said, “I am not aware of any such.”

In fact, President Trump’s chief political strategist at the time, Stephen K. Bannon, had contacted Ross and asked him to speak about the possibility of a citizenship question to Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and anti-immigrant crusader. Confronted with evidence seeming to show that he had lied under oath, Ross changed his story, saying that it was all a misunderstanding and he now recalls what actually happened.

Which brings us to today. The lawsuit seeks to prove that the citizenship question is being added not for any legitimate reason but for political purposes, and in order to establish whether that this is true, forcing Ross to answer questions would seem absolutely central. Yet the administration has been fighting an effort to depose Ross, and it has now been given what it wanted by the Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court on Monday shielded Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from answering lawyers’ questions in a lawsuit challenging his decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census form. The government had asked the Supreme Court to block questioning of Ross as part of a lawsuit filed by several states, including New York, and civil rights groups. The groups are seeking to stop the administration from adding a citizenship question to the decennial count. It is one of six legal challenges to the question, which Ross announced March 26 would be added to the survey to help enforce the Voting Rights Act. The states and groups say it will intimidate some from participating and result in an inaccurate census. The court’s action makes it unlikely that Ross will have to give a deposition in the case but allows the suit to go forward, at least temporarily. The court said it would entertain other objections from the government before the trial, which is scheduled to start in New York on Nov. 5.

Because this an unsigned order, we know that at least five justices agreed with it, though we don’t know which or how many. Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas wrote a dissent, but they argued that the court should have gone farther and forbidden not just a deposition for Ross but any other discovery, essentially freezing the case until they have a chance to rule on it in full.

It’s possible that any or all nine of the justices agreed with the decision to shield Ross; they might have just wanted more time to consider the question, and you can reasonably argue that it would be bad if Cabinet officials were constantly being forced into depositions by an avalanche of lawsuits. But this is hardly some frivolous affair where a lone citizen demands that the secretary of defense answer his questions about Area 51. This case was filed by multiple state governments, it concerns an issue of both importance and urgency, the request to depose Ross was approved by a district court and an appeals court, and perhaps most importantly, the secretary of commerce has quite clearly engaged in an effort to deceive both the public and Congress.

So what’s also possible — though to repeat, we don’t know for sure — is that the five conservative justices just stepped in to shield Ross from accountability for his actions and will eventually toss out this entire lawsuit to ensure that the citizenship question is added. Then immigrants will be frightened away from answering the census, and yet another thumb will be put on the political scale for Republicans.

My suspicion is not only that this will be the ultimate outcome, but it will be one of a series of cases in which Republicans at the state and federal level take some step that undermines democracy, lawsuits are filed against them, and the five conservatives on the Supreme Court swat the suits away and essentially tell the GOP that it can do whatever it wants. This is only the beginning.