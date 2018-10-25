Opinion writer

* Devlin Barrett, Mark Berman, and Cleve Wootson report that the number of attempted bombings is now up to 10:

Authorities investigating a wave of pipe bombs mailed to prominent figures across the country said Thursday that they have found 10 similar packages, including two sent to former vice president Joe Biden and another mailed to the actor Robert De Niro. These latest packages set off new alarms amid a sprawling investigation into explosive devices mailed to a string of politicians — including former president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton — who have all criticized President Trump. Like the others, the packages sent to Biden and De Niro were intercepted before reaching their intended targets and did not detonate. They also prompted a further surge of law enforcement activity as the effort to find the culprit or culprits, along with any other possible explosives, expanded farther across the country.

And just to be clear, these aren’t bombs being sent to “Trump critics.” I’m a Trump critic. These are bombs being sent to people Trump himself has publicly attacked.

* Ken Dilanian and Anna Schecter report that Robert Mueller hasn’t been sitting still:

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has obtained communications suggesting that a right-wing conspiracy theorist might have had advance knowledge that the emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman had been stolen and handed to WikiLeaks, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News. Mueller’s team has spent months investigating whether the conspiracy theorist, Jerome Corsi, learned before the public did that WikiLeaks had obtained emails hacked by Russian intelligence officers — and whether he passed information about the stolen emails to Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, multiple sources said. Mueller’s investigators have reviewed messages to members of the Trump team in which Stone and Corsi seem to take credit for the release of Democratic emails, said a person with direct knowledge of the emails.

What are the odds that if Roger Stone knew about the impending release of the stolen emails he didn’t call up his buddy Donald and tell him?

* Cameron Joseph reports on how the GOP is suddenly pouring money into House seats that until very recently seemed safe, suggesting the map is expanding into red territory in the closing days.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows that an important race for the House seat in New Jersey held by Tom McArthur is basically a tie.

* Jeff Stein reports on the workers who are being hurt by Trump’s trade war but aren’t eligible for his subsidies.

* Benjamin Wofford reports that the election system is even more vulnerable to hacking than you think.

* James Downie points out that the White House’s spin on his unsecured phone — that he isn’t in possession of enough details for it to matter — is probably true, which is deeply disturbing in its own right.

* Adam Serwer takes apart the latest iteration of Trump’s white identity politics, which is basically all that’s left of the GOP’s closing campaign argument.

* Data for Progress rolls out a new project that will take deep data dives designed to explain what’s really happening — and what really happened — in the 2018 elections.

Data for Progress co-founder Sean McElwee tells us that this data is designed to prevent bad spin about election results from polluting our debates, thus enabling progressives “to control our own narrative rather than having narratives imposed on our candidates, our values and our future.”

* And speaking of Sean McElwee, he explains how the courts can become the new locus of progressive activism.

* Gilad Edelman examines conservative journalist and Trump-supporter-whisperer Salena Zito’s record for accuracy and finds some serious problems.

* David Dayen examines the very different ways Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren look at capitalism.

* Linda Greenhouse explains how we got to the conservative-dominated courts we see today.

* And Caitlyn Jenner writes that Donald Trump has not been as friendly to the LGBT community as she thought he’d be.