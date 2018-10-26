Opinion writer

* More details are emerging about the suspect in what some people are calling the #MAGAbomber case:

Next to the pro-Trump stickers plastered all over the white van authorities say belongs to Cesar Sayoc are the names and photos of dozens of prominent Democrats and media figures — former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, former attorneys general Eric Holder and Loretta E. Lynch and filmmaker Michael Moore. There is also a sticker declaring: “CNN Sucks.” … Sayoc, who was previously known to law enforcement officials, has been arrested nearly a dozen times in Florida, including a 2002 arrest for making a bomb threat. His criminal record in the state extends to the early 1990s, starting with his arrest for larceny at the age of 29, according to state records. Other charges of larceny, grand theft and fraud would soon follow across the southern part of the state. … Debra Gureghian, the general manager of New River Pizza and Fresh Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, said Sayoc worked as a delivery truck driver for several months until he quit in January. … The white van he drove to deliver pizzas was covered in disturbing images, she said, so the restaurant required him to park it on the side where it could not be seen. “It was puppets with their heads cut off, mannequins with their heads cut off, Ku Klux Klan, a black person being hung, anti-gay symbols, torchings, bombings you name it, it was all over his truck,” Gureghian said.

Just imagine how horrific it could have been if he had been a more skilled bomb maker.

* Matt Flegenheimer, Jonathan Martin and Astead Herndon report on the latest apparent attempt at voter suppression in Georgia:

Fears of voter suppression were again ignited in Georgia on Thursday after state Democratic officials said that more than 4,700 vote-by-mail applications were missing in DeKalb County, one of Georgia’s most populous and liberal-leaning regions. County officials acknowledged the missing applications in a phone conversation this week with Democratic voter protection officials, and pledged to call the thousands of voters to inform them of the error, according to multiple people familiar with the conversation. A spokesman for the DeKalb County elections board would not confirm the details of the call. Sam Tillman, the chairman of the board, added that “there is no evidence that there are any missing or lost absentee ballot request forms.” He said of a list of 4,700 names provided by the Democratic officials, he could confirm that the county had only received 48 of the requests.

It’s amazing how all of these “mistakes” somehow work out to keep African-Americans from being able to access the ballot. How much is Stacey Abrams actually going to have to win by in order to be declared the victor?

* Kaitlan Collins reports that President Trump has no intention of calling the dozen Americans who were targeted by attempted pipe bomb attacks.

* Kelly Weill and Will Sommer examine the ugliness of Cesar Sayoc’s social media feeds.

* A new NPR poll finds Democrats leading in the battle for the House by 10 points.

* Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that in the last eight years, just eleven donors — five Republicans, five Democrats, and Michael Bloomberg — have collectively put more than $1 billion into super PACs.

* Ryan Cooper looks at all the different ways Republicans are trying to destroy protections for pre-existing conditions.

* David Drucker reports on how Trump is a serious drag on Republican members of Congress representing suburban areas.

* Noah Berlatsky presents an innovative plan to make Supreme Court nominations less partisan and life-or-death.

* Mehdi Hasan reminds us of something we all prefer to forget — the United States has killed journalists, too.

* John Stoehr explains how the media all too readily lets right-wing propaganda distort reality.

* Dan Alexander reports that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross met with Chevron executives to discuss their business interests at a time his wife owned a stake in the company worth over a quarter of a million dollars. He also met with Boeing executives when his wife owned over $2 million of the company’s stock.

* Archon Fung and Jane Mansbridge argue that we should declare election day a national holiday and call it Citizen Day.

* And Kirsten Powers details that NBC knew exactly what sort of racist demagogue they were getting in Megyn Kelly.